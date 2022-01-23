Saturday Quarterback Evaluations, Battle 7v7 Miami

MIRAMAR, Fla. - It’s great to see players that can throw the football accurately and consistently at a seven-on-seven tournament. That’s certainly not always the case, especially in Florida where quarterback play has been suspect for decades. On Saturday, that was certainly not the case.

With even more signal callers to watch closely on Sunday, here’s a look at quarterbacks that did their part to make sure wide receivers had catchable passes and room to run once the ball reached their hands.

Gunslingers, Round One

There’s much to like about the talent invading South Florida for this tournament. One team alone, Sound Mind Sound Body out of Detroit, has multiple players that will play FBS Football.

With Dante Moore on the roster, that’s a great start. The 6’3”, 200-pound Detroit (Mich.) King star showed something on Saturday that few prep signal callers possess: poise. Even when his first two progressions were not available, Moore did not panic. He quickly moved on until he found a spot to throw the ball, and he did so with sound technique. This is not one’s normal high school signal caller. He’s very mature and understands the nuances of the game. Great prospect.

There’s also C.J. Carr, a 2024 recruit that has a powerful arm and the frame to be a high-major FBS player behind center. During an in-cut, Carr saw an opening to a receiver. Instead of just throwing a basic pass to a wide open receiver, he zipped the pass to the receiver so he would have more distance between himself and the defender after the catch to make a play. That’s exactly what happened. Like with Moore, Carr showed poise with his decision making. That’s big for a kid that’s just going to be a junior in high school.

READ MORE: Expectations for the Top Teams, and Recruits, Converging at Battle Miami

Moving down to the Sunshine State, Burch Sports out of Jacksonville has a 2025 signal caller to watch in Tramell Jones, Jr. Despite his age, he’s already dealing the football in a shrewd manner; looking one way to set up the defensive back only to turn the other direction to make an accurate pass for a completion. That’s Jones. Playing for Mandarin High School, he’s used to top athletes on the other sideline. He kept rolling on Saturday when it was his turn to pass.

Another 2025 signal caller tore it up, and it’s one that’s been consistently mentioned here at Inside The Knights, Colin Hurley. He’s also from Jacksonville and plays for Trinity Christian, one of the top programs in the state of Florida. The week between tournaments has allowed him to flourish as he’s much more knowledgeable about his receivers with 24K 7v7 now; much better chemistry. The velocity on his passes is still elite and he’s leading his receivers to open areas. Hurley was as good as any quarterback witnessed on Saturday, which is scary for a young man that’s still 14 years old.

There are several more signal callers to watch from this tournament, and Sunday will be an opportunity to see more Power Five talent like Nicholaus Iamaleava from Team Toa 7v7. He’s a power-armed passer with a lot of upside, and he’s priority No. 1 to see tomorrow as far as signal callers goes.

