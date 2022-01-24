Former UCF Wide Receiver Gabriel Davis Sets NFL Record With Four Touchdown Receptions

KANSAS CITY - Records were meant to be broken, and that’s what happened when Gabriel Davis scored four receiving touchdowns in the AFC playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When a player tops the likes of Hall of Fame inductees like Jerry Rice and Fred Bilitnikoff, it means something. Rice hauled in three touchdown receptions two different times for the San Francisco 49er’s, and many consider him the greatest wide receiver of all time.

Davis had been hot coming into the playoffs. He earned five touchdown receptions in the prior six games, and his four-bagger gives him nine total touchdown receptions in seven games. That’s an incredible stretch of football for any NFL wide receiver. Just in his second year in the NFL after tearing it up at UCF, Davis is going to head into the 2022 season as one of the most talked about young wide receivers in the NFL.

For the entire game against the Chiefs, Davis accumulated eight receptions, 201 yards, and four touchdowns. Those are numbers that may not be seen again during an NFL Playoffs game for the next 20 years. Here are the overall statistics for Davis from the regular season and postseason combined:

45 receptions, 791 yards, 17.6 average, and nine touchdowns.

For the Bills, it’s disappointing that the game ended in a 42-36 overtime loss. With all the talent returning around star quarterback Josh Allen, including Davis emerging to the forefront of the offense, there’s still much to be happy about and look forward to for the next season.

Buffalo still needs to look for another receiver to help build the roster, potentially anyway, and keep the chemistry going between Allen and Davis. Buffalo’s offense has a chance to really be explosive.

Congratulations to Davis and here’s to him continuing to ascend up the ladder of NFL wide receivers before getting his first big pay day from his second NFL contract.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Recruiting Notes, Evaluations, and Thoughts, Battle Miami

Saturday Quarterback Evaluations, Battle 7v7 Miami

What Makes Top Recruit Jalen Brown Tick? Interview with One of the Nation's Fastest Prospects

Expectations for the Top Teams, and Recruits, Converging at Battle Miami

The Impact of Auburn Transfer Defensive Tackle Lee Hunter Coming to UCF

Divaad Wilson Decides to Return to UCF

2022 UCF Football Spring Game Date Set

2023 UCF Football Recruiting Primer: Florida Prospects

Talking Top High School Football Recruits, Polk County Florida

Knights Complete 20-Point Comeback, Defeat East Carolina 92-85

Milton and Schneider Get One Last Bounce

Mike Hughes' Bounce Back Season With the Kansas City Chiefs

Can the 2022 UCF Offense Be More Explosive?

Another Top Group of Recruits for Certified Dawgs Seven-on-Seven

Knights Strike Again! Florida Tight End Kemore Gamble Transferring to UCF

First Look at the Top Talent for 24K Seven-on-Seven

UCF Basketball Gets Thumped at USF, 75-51

Four Questions Entering UCF Spring Football