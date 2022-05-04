UCF Lands in #1 Ranked 2023 Linebacker’s Top Five Schools

Orlando native Malik Bryant announced his top five schools on Sunday, picking UCF as one of the schools that has made the cut, and the Knights will look to keep him in his hometown.

UCF has found itself in the midst of a major recruiting battle for 2023 linebacker Malik Bryant. Bryant announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has narrowed down his choices to Alabama, Miami (FL), USC, Florida, and UCF.

Hailing from Orlando (Fla.) Jones, Bryant’s first Division I college offer actually came from the Knights back in his freshman season, something he claims is a big reason UCF is still in the running. The four star linebacker and edge defender made an immediate impact on Jones’ defense upon his arrival, recording 78 tackles along with 14 sacks in his freshman season. He was impressive enough as a freshman to draw attention from the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he transferred for his sophomore and junior seasons.

In his sophomore season with IMG, Bryant started on the edge, and was part of a squad that went undefeated and finished ranked as a top five team in the country. As a junior, he was a MaxPreps All-American second teamer. He has been a problem for opposing offensive tackles as a finesse rusher since he came into high school. Bryant is also very-well equipped to play in pass coverage, as he has been able to more than hold his own vs various speedy slot receivers throughout his career. He is now back at Jones.

Asked about his feelings toward UCF, Bryant said: “It’s right at home, not too far from the crib. The whole coaching staff has taken the time to get to know me and my family. They really respect my story and they understand my goal to help the youth in my hometown. UCF really took a part in that. Being right here where I’m from, I can do everything I want to do in my hometown. They’re definitely on the uprise.”

It will not be an easy road for UCF to gain his commitment as they are competing with some of the top recruiting schools in the country, but having a player of this caliber include UCF in his top schools is a huge step in the right direction for Gus Malzahn and the Knights.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

