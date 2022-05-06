Prospect Profile: 2023 RB Jordan Louie

NORCROSS, Ga. - The greater Atlanta area continues to produce top prospects, seemingly more each year. A prospect that is beginning to see a rise in his recruiting stock hails from the suburbs of Atlanta. Let’s take a look.

Jordan Louie

Size: 6’0”, 210-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek

Recruitment

This is about as fluid as it gets. Once a few schools from the FBS level offer a prospect, it usually opens the floodgates. Hard to say why it’s that way, but it’s been like that for decades. Now that Louie has Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Arkansas all extended offers beginning April 28. Then, UCF offered on May 6. One can expect the talented running back to continue to pick up offers. Watching his film tells the story of why Louie is deserving.

Feet

There are quick feet, fast feet, dynamic feet, and just about any other type of explanation possible for how a running back utilizes his feet to win one-on-one battles. For Louie, it’s about precise cuts and movements. He’s always in control even when being attacked in a small space; his balance is phenomenal.

Not only does Louie beat the defender in front of him, he continues moving towards the goal line with a top level of speed. That’s maximizing one’s ability.

Even when Louie is hit and hit hard, he’s able to continue moving forward. He’s a chain mover. That’s a value that’s often lost with a traditional running game. Second down and six does not go out of style, even if that means the running back needs to run through a tackler to gain those four yards.

Sometimes he just plows ahead, other times Louie makes a cut to propel himself beyond the first tackler. He does, however, consistently fall forward after contact.

Hands

In today’s era, running backs are definitely a part of the passing game. Louie stays available for his signal caller, especially when he’s being harassed by a defender. After the catch, he quickly becomes a running back once again, gaining positive yards and making plays with his feet.

Area to Improve

Open-field speed. That’s the one area Louie could change and become a dynamic big-play runner. Stretching, specific lifting techniques, and just running sprints can help in this area. He is a really well rounded running back otherwise. Overall, there's really good reasons to like the upside of this young man.

