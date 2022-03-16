Skip to main content

Talking Recruiting With Cousins Booker and DJ Pickett

Cousins Booker Pickett and DJ Pickett talk about their recruiting process.

TAMPA - The recruiting process starts earlier and earlier. That’s especially true for truly elite players like cousins Booker Pickett and DJ Pickett.

Below is an over of the style of play and the recruiting profile for both players. It’s meant to help define what’s involved with being a top recruit. The time commitment, dedication, the visits and camps, everything that goes with the recruiting process.

Booker Pickett

Booker Pickett Defensive End Tampa (Fla.) Wharton 2024

Booker Pickett

Size: 6’4”, 195-pounds

Position: Edge

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Wharton

Class: 2024

Recruitment

Booker’s recruitment has already went national. Southern California, Georgia, UCF, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida State are just some of his major offers. He’s already surpassed double digit offers, and after a season with 22 sacks that number will steadily increase.

Style of Play

With Booker, he’s truly a speed rusher. First-step explosion is tremendous; bends well off the edge to keep good leverage versus an offensive tackle. Speed in the open field is also noticeable, as is Booker’s ability to change direction and bring down a quarterback or running back.

DJ Pickett

DJ Pickett Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School 2025

DJ Pickett

Size: 6’3.5”, 170-pounds

Position: CB/FS

High School: Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School

Class: 2025

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recruitment

DJ’s recruitment is taking off with over 30 offers already. UCF, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, Tennesse, Texas, Southern California, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missisissip State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Iowa and LSU are some of his offers.

19E1AF2A-06CE-4387-9DDE-355826870EE3

DJ Pickett

DJ Pickett Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School 2025

DJ Pickett

DJ Pickett Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School 2025

DJ Pickett

Style of Play

DJ’s ability to explode and hit top gear is what makes him such a unique player, especially for his age. His hand-eye coordination is also elite. He’s only 15 and has already surpassed the talent of many players two or three years older than himself. He could be a free safety, nickel, cornerback, or even play wide receiver in college. Just a tremendous talent that makes plays on the football that other players simply cannot.

The following is a podcast where Booker and DJ discuss recruiting and football. Sit back, listen and enjoy.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Football Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Top 2024 CB Recruit Kaleb Beasley Recaps UCF Visit

UCF Recruiting Efforts Bolstered by Social Media Content

Clay Wedin Discusses His Unofficial Visit to UCF, Including Talking With Gus Malzahn

UCF Men’s Basketball Season in Review

Uncertainty and Potential Surround Florida's College Football programs

Knights Kick Off Spring Practice With Malzahn Press Conference

News And Notes From Battle New Orleans

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #8, RB Isaiah Bowser

Malachi Singleton Quarterback Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF Football Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

By Brian Smith1 hour ago
Kaleb Beasley Cornerback Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2024
Football

Top 2024 CB Recruit Kaleb Beasley Recaps UCF Visit

By Brian Smith4 hours ago
UCF Space Uniform Tunnel Photo
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Efforts Bolstered by Social Media Content

By Brian Smith6 hours ago
C.J. Walker Dre Fuller Brandon Mahan
Basketball

UCF Men’s Basketball Season in Review

By Jack Edwards7 hours ago
Clay Wedin, Offensive Line, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School
Football Recruiting

Clay Wedin Discusses His Unofficial Visit to UCF, Including Talking With Gus Malzahn

By Brian Smith19 hours ago
Anthony Richardson versus Florida State 2021
College Football News

Uncertainty and Potential Surround Florida's College Football programs

By Brian SmithMar 15, 2022
Gus Malzahn White Polo
Football

Knights Kick Off Spring Practice With Malzahn Press Conference

By Brian SmithMar 15, 2022
Colin Hurley Battle New Orleans 2022
Football Recruiting

News And Notes From Battle New Orleans

By Brian SmithMar 14, 2022