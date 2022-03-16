Talking Recruiting With Cousins Booker and DJ Pickett
TAMPA - The recruiting process starts earlier and earlier. That’s especially true for truly elite players like cousins Booker Pickett and DJ Pickett.
Below is an over of the style of play and the recruiting profile for both players. It’s meant to help define what’s involved with being a top recruit. The time commitment, dedication, the visits and camps, everything that goes with the recruiting process.
Booker Pickett
Size: 6’4”, 195-pounds
Position: Edge
High School: Tampa (Fla.) Wharton
Class: 2024
Recruitment
Booker’s recruitment has already went national. Southern California, Georgia, UCF, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida State are just some of his major offers. He’s already surpassed double digit offers, and after a season with 22 sacks that number will steadily increase.
Style of Play
With Booker, he’s truly a speed rusher. First-step explosion is tremendous; bends well off the edge to keep good leverage versus an offensive tackle. Speed in the open field is also noticeable, as is Booker’s ability to change direction and bring down a quarterback or running back.
DJ Pickett
Size: 6’3.5”, 170-pounds
Position: CB/FS
High School: Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School
Class: 2025
Read More
Recruitment
DJ’s recruitment is taking off with over 30 offers already. UCF, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, Tennesse, Texas, Southern California, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missisissip State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Iowa and LSU are some of his offers.
Style of Play
DJ’s ability to explode and hit top gear is what makes him such a unique player, especially for his age. His hand-eye coordination is also elite. He’s only 15 and has already surpassed the talent of many players two or three years older than himself. He could be a free safety, nickel, cornerback, or even play wide receiver in college. Just a tremendous talent that makes plays on the football that other players simply cannot.
The following is a podcast where Booker and DJ discuss recruiting and football. Sit back, listen and enjoy.
