Recruiting Note: Top Defensive End to Visit UCF

ORLANDO - For the UCF Football program to continue moving forward, it needs to bring in more and more top talent. That’s especially true on defense where no program can truly ever have enough depth.

One of the top players in Alabama and the nation will trek to Orlando to check out the Knights. The state of Alabama has always been loaded with top talent, and with several members of the UCF coaching staff familiar with numerous Yellowhammer State prospects, it’s a good bet that the Knights will continue to recruit there. Here’s an update on the recruitment of one of the best prep prospects the state of Alabama has to offer.

Khurtiss Perry

Vitals: 6’2”, 265 pounds

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road

Recruitment: Already took an unofficial visit to UCF earlier this summer. Took an official visit to Alabama (Nov. 20) and Auburn (Nov. 27) already. Could still visit at least one more program before the early signing period begins on Dec. 15. Also earned offers from Texas, Georgia, Florida and Clemson among others.

Perry proved he’s capable of playing on the edge with his quickness and his quick hands to rush the passer, and he’s strong enough and big enough to play some three technique/defensive tackle along the interior of the defensive line. That’s especially true during passing situations, where most offensive guards will not be quick enough to handle Perry.

Additionally, he’s adept at playing the run. Many defensive ends simply do not possess the mindset or talent to be good at both. That’s why teams like Alabama want his services along the defensive line. Hard to find all-around defensive ends.

It’s hard to say where this young man will end up, but getting him on campus for an official visit is a start for the Knights.

