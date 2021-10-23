    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School FootballSI TIX
    Search

    UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald

    UCF running back commitment Jordan McDonald explained his reasons for why he committed to UCF over offers from programs around the country.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    With the way that the Knights ran the football thus far in 2021, it’s not surprising that top running backs such as Jordan McDonald would be interested in joining the program.

    The 6’1”, 220 pound talent from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton spoke with Volunteer Country’s Matt Ray following Friday’s game, and Ray was kind enough to pass on the following comments from McDonald prior to him officially committing to the UCF Football program on Saturday.

    As for McDonald’s final decision to choose UCF over offers from programs like South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville and many others, he elaborated with regards to his overall bond with the UCF program.

    “What put them (UCF) over the top was my relationship with (UCF Head Football Coach) Gus (Malzahn), especially his wife Kristi. Even during my unofficial visits over the summer, we were able to bond over little things like shoes and clothes and stuff like that.

    “You could completely feel that family love right there. It was amazing. You could really feel the connection between me and the coaching staff. It was always great to see each other again. Then, with the fanbase, when you see them in person, fans would be like, ‘Jordan come take a picture with us!’ Chilling, listening to music and stuff, living it up. Those are the things that really put them over the top.”

    So, when did McDonal know that UCF would be his future college?

    “I truly really knew about three weeks ago. I sat down, looked at things, this is my fit, this is the school for me.”

    You told UCF already, right?

    “Coach Malzahn, he was ecstatic!”

    You told him in person?

    “Yes!”

    So what’s it like to know that you are one of their top targets and to see how excited they were?

    “It’s really special because coming out the gate, I feel like I can really make an impact my freshman year. I am definitely going to put in the work over the summer to cement that position (on the depth chart).

    “(UCF Running Back) Coach (Tim) Harris and I have been talking about it all the time like, UCF, they run the running backs. They are a strong group there. It’s great and special for me to go up there.”

    After six total touchdowns tonight, what is UCF getting in Jordan McDonald?

    “UCF is getting everything I got, from start to finish. My entire time there, they are getting all of it. They’re getting the love, the passion for the game, the drive, the on-field things, they are getting my whole heart.”

    Look for a full film breakdown of McDonald on Monday.

    For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    How About those Citronauts' Space Uniforms?

    Defensive Secondary Leads UCF to Victory Over Memphis

    Tracking UCF's Offense Through the First Half

    With Risk of Further Injury, Should Dillon Gabriel Return to the Gridiron and Play for UCF in 2021?

    Game Day Central: Memphis at UCF

    Developing UCF's Young Cornerbacks

    Kenny Pickett and DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterbacks Going in Opposite Directions

    Giving Credit to College Football's Most Athletic, Intelligent and Unique Defenders

    Game Prediction: Memphis at UCF

    Expectations for UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

    Checking in With Bo Mascoe, Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker at Kissimmee Osceola

    North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?

    UCF will be Facing an Abysmal Memphis' Pass Defense

    Which Coach(es) Get Fired at Florida?

    Film Review of UCF Football Commitment Keahnist Thompson

    Tuesday's Thoughts, Changing the Narrative for UCF against Memphis

    Statistics to Know, Memphis Tigers

    The Transfer Portal has Helped to Build the UCF Football Roster

    Grading UCF Football Through the First Half of the Season

    Talking Points, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s Press Conference

    Next Up, UCF Faces a Memphis Team with Offensive Firepower

    Evaluating the UCF Roster, Forecasting Recruiting Needs

    Ware County Football, A Waycross Tradition

    Jordan McDonald, Running Back, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton
    Football Recruiting

    UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald

    35 seconds ago
    Tennessee Fans
    College Football News

    Tennessee Travels to Alabama for Biggest Test of the Year

    1 hour ago
    Space Uniforms in Tunnel 2021
    Football

    How About those Citronauts' Space Uniforms?

    3 hours ago
    Bobby Bowden
    Football Recruiting

    Looking Ahead, How UCF Should Recruit and Build its Football Roster

    11 hours ago
    UCF White Helmet, Red, White, and Blue
    Football

    Defensive Secondary Leads UCF to Victory Over Memphis

    14 hours ago
    Joey Gatewood UCF
    Football

    Tracking UCF's Offense Through the First Half

    16 hours ago
    Dillon Gabriel Doing Through Stretching
    Football

    With Risk of Further Injury, Should Dillon Gabriel Return to the Gridiron and Play for UCF in 2021?

    20 hours ago
    Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste vs Cincinnati
    Football

    Game Day Central: Memphis at UCF

    Oct 22, 2021