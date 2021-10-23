UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald

UCF running back commitment Jordan McDonald explained his reasons for why he committed to UCF over offers from programs around the country.

With the way that the Knights ran the football thus far in 2021, it’s not surprising that top running backs such as Jordan McDonald would be interested in joining the program.

The 6’1”, 220 pound talent from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton spoke with Volunteer Country’s Matt Ray following Friday’s game, and Ray was kind enough to pass on the following comments from McDonald prior to him officially committing to the UCF Football program on Saturday.

As for McDonald’s final decision to choose UCF over offers from programs like South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville and many others, he elaborated with regards to his overall bond with the UCF program.

“What put them (UCF) over the top was my relationship with (UCF Head Football Coach) Gus (Malzahn), especially his wife Kristi. Even during my unofficial visits over the summer, we were able to bond over little things like shoes and clothes and stuff like that.

“You could completely feel that family love right there. It was amazing. You could really feel the connection between me and the coaching staff. It was always great to see each other again. Then, with the fanbase, when you see them in person, fans would be like, ‘Jordan come take a picture with us!’ Chilling, listening to music and stuff, living it up. Those are the things that really put them over the top.”

So, when did McDonal know that UCF would be his future college?

“I truly really knew about three weeks ago. I sat down, looked at things, this is my fit, this is the school for me.”

You told UCF already, right?

“Coach Malzahn, he was ecstatic!”

You told him in person?

“Yes!”

So what’s it like to know that you are one of their top targets and to see how excited they were?

“It’s really special because coming out the gate, I feel like I can really make an impact my freshman year. I am definitely going to put in the work over the summer to cement that position (on the depth chart).

“(UCF Running Back) Coach (Tim) Harris and I have been talking about it all the time like, UCF, they run the running backs. They are a strong group there. It’s great and special for me to go up there.”

After six total touchdowns tonight, what is UCF getting in Jordan McDonald?

“UCF is getting everything I got, from start to finish. My entire time there, they are getting all of it. They’re getting the love, the passion for the game, the drive, the on-field things, they are getting my whole heart.”

Look for a full film breakdown of McDonald on Monday.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

How About those Citronauts' Space Uniforms?

Defensive Secondary Leads UCF to Victory Over Memphis

Tracking UCF's Offense Through the First Half

With Risk of Further Injury, Should Dillon Gabriel Return to the Gridiron and Play for UCF in 2021?

Game Day Central: Memphis at UCF

Developing UCF's Young Cornerbacks

Kenny Pickett and DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterbacks Going in Opposite Directions

Giving Credit to College Football's Most Athletic, Intelligent and Unique Defenders

Game Prediction: Memphis at UCF

Expectations for UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

Checking in With Bo Mascoe, Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker at Kissimmee Osceola

North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?

UCF will be Facing an Abysmal Memphis' Pass Defense

Which Coach(es) Get Fired at Florida?

Film Review of UCF Football Commitment Keahnist Thompson

Tuesday's Thoughts, Changing the Narrative for UCF against Memphis

Statistics to Know, Memphis Tigers

The Transfer Portal has Helped to Build the UCF Football Roster

Grading UCF Football Through the First Half of the Season

Talking Points, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s Press Conference

Next Up, UCF Faces a Memphis Team with Offensive Firepower

Evaluating the UCF Roster, Forecasting Recruiting Needs

Ware County Football, A Waycross Tradition