Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

The Hardest working and most consistent player from the Alabama All-Star practices has been running back Quinshon Judkins.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - While gauging numerous prospects at both the Alabama and Mississippi All-Star practices, there’s one particular player that’s just been incredibly consistent. That needs to be discussed from an individual perspective and not just in a recruiting notebook.

Sometimes a player stands out and it’s just obvious. The way he moves, the way he takes to coaching instructions, his energy, the way he moves during a tough drill; all of those aspects of competition are a good representation of running back Quinshon Judkins.

The 5’11”, 200 pound running back from Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road has been incredibly advanced when it comes to learning from his coaches and applying what they want him to do for team Alabama this week during the All-Star week game practices.

Every repetition means something to Judkins. To a coach, or a scout for that matter, that’s vital data when evaluating a player. That’s why the Ole Miss commitment deserves to be credited with being the top player from the Alabama team when it comes to effort and talent combined.

As for watching him play during 11-on-11 competition, the one area that really stood out would be Judkins’ vision. He’s a patient runner that picked the running lanes after making good choices about which gap to hit and then exploded through it.

A good low base for his running style, as well as the ability to keep the football high and tight was also consistently evident. His best overall attribute, however, is one that Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin will appreciate and be able to use quickly.

Judkins catches the football like a wide receiver. Over and over during Wednesday’s afternoon practice, Judkins snatched the football out of the air. He’s a really good option out of the backfield, and he’s one that could play in the slot whenever Coach Kiffin needs him to do so.

Good luck to Judkins as he gets ready to head to Oxford, Miss. and play for the Rebels. He’s the real deal at running back and one that will be a versatile component of the Rebels’ offensive scheme.

Look for Judkins to compete for early playing time once he crosses the Alabama state line into Mississippi once again and enrolls at Ole Miss. He’s one of the best all-around running backs for the class of 2022. He and other prospects will sign their National Letter of Intent to attend college on scholarship this Dec. 15, six days from now.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida

Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft

Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important

Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

Bryce Young Provides Alabama the Edge over Michigan for the No. 1 Seed in the College Football Playoffs

Evaluating Travis Hunter Impact and Talent from Collins Hill's Victory Over Grayson

When Will Kirby Smart and Georgia Earn a 'W' Versus Nick Saban and Alabama?

Does Marcus Freeman's Hiring by Notre Dame Impact the College Football Playoffs?

Recruiting the Florida Panhandle: College Programs Missing top Talent

Talking UCF Football, the Transfer Portal was Good to the Knights