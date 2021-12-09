Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

    The Hardest working and most consistent player from the Alabama All-Star practices has been running back Quinshon Judkins.
    HATTIESBURG, Miss. - While gauging numerous prospects at both the Alabama and Mississippi All-Star practices, there’s one particular player that’s just been incredibly consistent. That needs to be discussed from an individual perspective and not just in a recruiting notebook.

    Sometimes a player stands out and it’s just obvious. The way he moves, the way he takes to coaching instructions, his energy, the way he moves during a tough drill; all of those aspects of competition are a good representation of running back Quinshon Judkins.

    The 5’11”, 200 pound running back from Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road has been incredibly advanced when it comes to learning from his coaches and applying what they want him to do for team Alabama this week during the All-Star week game practices.

    Every repetition means something to Judkins. To a coach, or a scout for that matter, that’s vital data when evaluating a player. That’s why the Ole Miss commitment deserves to be credited with being the top player from the Alabama team when it comes to effort and talent combined.

    As for watching him play during 11-on-11 competition, the one area that really stood out would be Judkins’ vision. He’s a patient runner that picked the running lanes after making good choices about which gap to hit and then exploded through it.

    A good low base for his running style, as well as the ability to keep the football high and tight was also consistently evident. His best overall attribute, however, is one that Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin will appreciate and be able to use quickly.

    Judkins catches the football like a wide receiver. Over and over during Wednesday’s afternoon practice, Judkins snatched the football out of the air. He’s a really good option out of the backfield, and he’s one that could play in the slot whenever Coach Kiffin needs him to do so.

    Good luck to Judkins as he gets ready to head to Oxford, Miss. and play for the Rebels. He’s the real deal at running back and one that will be a versatile component of the Rebels’ offensive scheme.

    Look for Judkins to compete for early playing time once he crosses the Alabama state line into Mississippi once again and enrolls at Ole Miss. He’s one of the best all-around running backs for the class of 2022. He and other prospects will sign their National Letter of Intent to attend college on scholarship this Dec. 15, six days from now.

