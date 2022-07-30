Top Edge Rusher Kaven Call Still Happy to be Committed to UCF

The first verbal commitment for the UCF Knights 2023 recruiting class would be Kaven Call , a player that made his decision public this past Christmas day. Since that time, the defensive end has not veered from his original decision.

“I’m honestly happy to have it done,” Call said about making his decision early. “I decided where I wanted to go. UCF is where I want to go. So, that’s all set in stone now. I’m not thinking about any other schools. I’m locked in 100%.”

One of the primary reasons that Call is content with being committed to the Knights would be the relationships he’s built with multiple members of the UCF coaching staff.

“Oh, I talk to them like…I’d say almost every day. Always keeping in touch. I’m always down there (at UCF) when they have little events. Always visiting the school, too. So, I’m always in touch with those guys and always go to the school to hang out and do a bunch of stuff.”

Case in point, this past week the UCF Football program hosted recruits. Call came down from where he lives and plays prep football at Apopka (Fla.) High School to check it out.

“The splash weekend or something. We were supposed to go in the pool and stuff, but…the weather, you know. It’s Florida. Thunder.”

That’s when UCF adjusted, and so did Call and the other recruits.

With the event moved inside, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the rest of the staff still made sure recruits had a great time. So what was the vehicle and what was it like?

“Rolls Royce. I’m not going to lie. When I first saw it I was like, ‘Dang! I wish we could have had it when I took my visit when I was taking pictures’ (laughing). It’s cool though. Now that he has it, it’s sweet.

“It helps though. You know, some guys are into that so it helps recruiting in some ways.”

Switching to when Call finally gets onto the UCF campus, he has some goals in mind.

“Honestly, anything they need me to do. I think I can do whatever is needed. I run to the ball; a relentless player. A leader. I lead by example. You know, I might not be the most vocal guy, but, you know, the things I do other players can definitely follow me. A good all-around person and a dog (on the field).”

As for the position Call expects to play, it could be defined in a multitude of ways. Edge, defensive end, or outside linebacker. It could also be known as Buck, as the UCF defensive staff calls it.

That’s the stand-up outside linebacker that usually sets the edge against the opposing offensive tackle, the same spot where former UCF player Big Kat Bryant played last season.

“Most likely I’m going to play Buck, stand up,” Call speculated. “Yeah, it depends on how I put on weight and stuff.”

When asked if that’s his preference for a position to play, Call made it clear that he’s leaving that up to the UCF coaching staff.

“Wherever they put me at.”

As for how his Apopka career aided him to reach the point where he could play Buck, or possibly even move to a three-point stance and be a traditional defensive end, Call offered the following statement based upon playing defensive end and defensive tackle for his school.

“Oh Yeah, for sure my physicality. I play the run better because, you know, I think that’s the first thing with any team. You have to be able to stop the run first before you worry about the pass.

“For me, mashing that run technique and playing that three technique (defensive tackle) and learning how to be physical.”

Finally, Call discussed what it’s like to be around Malzahn when they are just talking it up.

“Family. I mean, That’s what separates UCF, I think, from a lot of other colleges, you know? A lot of other colleges, SEC, and all these other (schools), they are all like more into the business (of college football).

“They don’t give you that family feel. You know, it’s kind of like, they don’t ask you questions to find out how you’re doing. They don’t really get to know you like that, but Coach Gus (Malzahn), with him being a former high school coach, I think he really understands players. He makes you feel more comfortable around him, which is nice.”

