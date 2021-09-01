Quan Lee Picks UCF, Brings Commitment Total to 12

UCF Football picked up a commitment from talented slot receiver Quan Lee on Tuesday evening, and the talented receiver brings speed and athleticism to the Knights.

With the commitment of Quan Lee, the Knights now possess twelve overall commitments. Lee plays receiver for Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz. With yet another in-state commitment, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s promise to recruit the state of Florida hard continues to add more evidence that the Knights will do just that.

75% of UCF’s commitments play for Florida high school programs. For the class of 2020, UCF only signed five in-state players. This turnaround should be applauded. There’s no reason to not recruit the incredible talent within the Sunshine State, and Lee is a great example.

The 6’0”, 175-pound talent proved to be one of Florida high school football’s most electric slot receivers over the course of the past couple of seasons. According to Max Prep’s, Lee caught 21 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns last season. That was from a mere seven games due to cancellations. Look for bigger totals this fall during a full season. Lee’s talents brought about offers from many programs.

Lee originally committed to Miami before laying off his pledge to the Hurricanes. He also earned scholarship offers from West Virginia, Nebraska, Michigan, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati among others.

He’s a twitchy player that does his best work at or near the line of scrimmage. Whether it’s getting off man coverage quickly, or making an adjustment to defeat a defender after catching a short pass, Lee has always been difficult to be brought down by the first defensive player that gains a chance to place his hands on him. With UCF’s uptempo offense and need to continue bringing in speed at wide receiver, Lee will be a good fit in Orlando.

No question Lee can play slot receiver for the Knights. That’s his best and probably most natural position. Now, how quickly will this young man learn the nuances of the outside wide receiver position? This is where current UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson will play a good portion of the time for UCF during the 2021 season.

Playing further away from the line of scrimmage, there are different pre-snap and post-snap responsibilities for how to read the defense as compared to a slot receiver. It’s just a natural progression with understanding the specific defenders on the field for each play, the coverages, and of course the situation based on down and distance.

It's also an opportunity to run more deep patterns to take the top off the defense; Lee's speed will certainly allow him to do that. Overall, playing both positions benefits Lee and UCF.

With Lee’s athleticism, he’s a fit for either slot or outside receiver. The Knights will certainly take a look at what Lee can do from the moment he first steps foot on the practice field for the first time and make adjustments accordingly. It should not be long before he challenges for playing time. Look for him to make an impact at both positions fairly early during his UCF playing career. Lee is a really good football player.

