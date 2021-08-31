Heading into Battle with Boise State, Insights and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Monday Press Conference

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn says it’s Boise State’s experience that jumps out as the Knights prepare to host the Broncos in their home opener Thursday night.

Orlando, Fla. -- Game week arrived, and with it a chance for UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn to address the media about the matchup with the Broncos.

“When I look at them, I see experience. Experience everywhere. Offense with nine starters, defense with nine starters, that’s what really concerns you,” Coach Malzahn stated. “They’re a program that’s used to winning. They’re a program that’s used to winning championships. We have a lot of respect for them.”

Last year, Boise State went 5-2 (5-0 Mountain West), and are returning many players at the skill positions, namely quarterback Hank Bachmeier and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

Bachmeier was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He threw for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns in five games last year, and holds an 11-2 record in his career as the Broncos’ starter.

Shakir is one of the most talented wide receivers in the country, and he's coming off a junior season that saw him light up defenses with 52 receptions, 719 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s won a lot of games," Coach Malzahn said of Bachmeier. He’s a guy that can do a lot of different things. There’s nothing like experience, especially at that position."

The Broncos also have some weapons many do not know about, including running back George Holani, who’s coming off injury from last season after rushing for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman. The Broncos possess depth at the running back position, so it’s on par with what Coach Malzahn mentioned about the Broncos returning talent.

Since joining the Mountain West conference in 2011, Boise State is 15-0 in non conference games against schools in a Group of Five conference. The Broncos are also accustomed to playing against teams back East like Georgia and Virginia Tech. That’s one of the reasons Coach Malzahn has respect for the Broncos and rates them as he does.

“I think they’re a Top 25 team,” Coach Malzahn said. “There’s no doubt they’ve earned that over a long period of time.”

Both the Associated Press Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll have Boise State starting out this year unranked, although they did receive 7 votes in the AP and 27 votes in the Amway. UCF was also left out of both polls’ top 25, but received 5 votes in the AP and 29 in the Amway.

Thursday night will see a battle of season opener winning streaks. Boise State has won six-consecutive season openers, three of which were on the road. Coach Malzahn has had plenty of success of his own in opening games. He owns a 10-0 record in his career in home openers. A UCF win Thursday night would also mark the Knights’ sixth straight win in home openers.

Coach Malzahn said the first game of every season is all about adjustments, and that a coach is never entirely sure exactly what kind of team he has until real game action. Along with Knights’ fans Coach Malzahn will witness firsthand what his players are capable of handling once the clock reaches 7 p.m. this Thursday.

“We’ll learn a lot about our guys. I feel very certain that we’re going to play our guts out and play hard,” Coach Malzahn said. “I’m excited to see who we’re going to be this season.”

Here's Coach Malzahn's full press conference:

