How Much Will UCF Football Use Joey Gatewood Now That's He's Eligible to Play in 2021?

With Joey Gatewood eligible, the Knights could utilize his skills during the 2021 season. The question becomes, how soon could that happen?

Inside The Knights learned last evening that Joey Gatewood would be eligible to play for the Knights in 2021, and after careful consideration, the following represents how Gatewood could impact the UCF program.

Gatewood reunited with UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn after he originally signed with Auburn in 2018. He does know a good deal about Coach Malzahn’s offense, but just because he’s on the UCF roster does not mean he will play from game one and onward. There are some subtle points to note about when and where he could see action for UCF.

Joey Gatewood fits the type of quarterback that Gus Malzahn likes to coach Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser

By the way, he’s not replacing or even truly competing with Dillon Gabriel. Let’s get that out of the way now. There are ways, however, for Gatewood to make an impact this season.

Gatewood Lined Up Next to #11, Questions and Scenarios

**What does a defense do when Gabriel stays in the football game, but he also watches Gatewood trot onto the field and enter the UCF huddle? Will teams be ready for that scenario?

Maybe it’s just a pipedream. Maybe not. Gatewood’s athleticism is well known. He could be lined up in the backfield with Gabriel and then the Knights run speed option or some form of run-pass option (RPO) that allows Gabriel and Gatewood to be creative.

**When Gatewood starts at running back, then motions to the perimeter, how will defenses react?

This is a really fun aspect of football to watch. Whenever a former quarterback moves to running back or wide receiver, opposing teams must watch where the player lines up because it could be a double pass. Further, motions and shifts allow for an offense to potentially cause confusion with a defensive unit. Losing where Gatewood is on the field can lead to some quick points for the Knights. He’s dynamic in open-field running situations as many people know, but that potential for a double pass or other trick play makes him especially dangerous.

**What about Gatewood being in the game with Gabriel, but Gatewood lines up at quarterback? Talk about a plethora of RPO opportunities, as well as Gabriel making a double pass.

Special Note: With Gatewood and his athleticism, he’s definitely a receiving threat as well. There simply are not that many quarterbacks that run like this young man at 6’5”, 220-pounds.

As for when Gatwood might be ready to play and actually make a true impact, that’s a complicated decision for Coach Malzahn and his offensive coaching staff. To answer that question, here’s a video defining some of the items that must be considered.

Final Thoughts

Considering Coach Malzahn’s creativity with play calling and his ability to use dual-threat quarterbacks, it’s likely Gatewood will see action sooner than later for the Knights. At least that seems rational.

Still, many nuances of football to work through before he plays a single down of football in the Bounce House or any other football stadium. For now, just know that Gatewood will be a valuable piece being added to the UCF roster. Let’s see how he progresses, and at a later date reconvene regarding this topic.

