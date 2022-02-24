Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

MIAMI - When a prep wide receiver stands out amongst the talent during Miami Under Armour, regardless of year, that’s one heck of a football player.

Coming off a really good season in which he was credited by Max Preps as having 36 receptions, 807 yards, 22.4 average, and nine touchdowns, he’s become a national recruit. There is going to be a really competitive battle for Fowles’ services. With catches like the following one, it’s understandable:

William Fowles

Size: 6’3”, 203-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Miami (Fla.) Dade Christian

Scholarship Offers

The list is growing steadily. UCF, Florida State, Miami, Florida, USF, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Marshall, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Auburn represent the majority of his offers.

During the month of March, Fowles plans to unofficially visit Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Frame

Long. Very long. Fowles is tall and lengthy to boot. He plays more like a 6’6” player to be frank. He’s strong in his lower half, but Fowles can definitely add girth and end up at 220-pounds without much of a question.

Athleticism

Explosive in and out of his cuts, Fowles plays much more like a slot receiver after leaving the line of scrimmage, as the following video displays:

He’s really good at timing his jump for a back-of-the-end zone reception, or simply making a play on a contest pass any place on the gridiron.

Best Attribute

Separation. Even against the best defensive backs during the Miami Under Armour event, Fowles consistently distanced himself from defensive backs. This became a habit. Once Fowles began to make a hard cut, that’s when he would accelerate almost instantly and leave smaller defensive backs behind. For a larger wide receiver to be that explosive in the open field is truly impressive.

Category to Improve

Like all young receivers, just needs to continue to work on his technique near the line of scrimmage. Once in college, there will be bigger, more experienced cornerbacks that are capable of pressing him and knocking him off his route.

Final Thoughts

Fowles is just beginning to come into his own. There really is not a reason to believe he cannot be an All-American by the time he finishes his college career, regardless of where he ends up going.

