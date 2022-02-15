The Talent in Savannah, Ga. is Real

ORLANDO, FL- The state of Georgia has increasingly become the main state for high school recruiting, as it’s seen as the best bang for your buck with elite quarterbacks, linemen, linebackers, and skill players popping up all over the state. However, players that do not play in the Atlanta metropolitan area, typically get overlooked. Even elite players coming from other regions of the Peach State typically have recruiting rankings and offer lists that are smaller than they deserve.

Savannah, Ga. specifically seems to be a hotbed of talent for recruiting as one player who had broken out last year and two other catching eyes this year have been amazing to start the seven-on-seven circuit. After first watching the trio at the DR Sportz seven-on-seven tournament in Davenport, Fla. where they put on a show playing against one of the best teams at the tournament in Tight Action. Luke Kromenhoek put on a show with his passing, while Troy Fire Jr. was Team Dimes’ defensive anchor.

Ford, a linebacker from Calvary Day High School, holds offers from over 15 Division I teams, including offers from six SEC institutions. A few weeks ago, Ford told Inside The Knights that his current top three schools are Auburn, South Carolina, and the University of Central Florida.

It showed why practically any team in the country would love to add Ford to their roster in 2023, his natural physical ability was on display batting away practically all of the passes thrown in the middle of the field. However, in my opinion his mental capacity is his best trait, he would call out motions and different coverages. He also assisted in making sure everyone was lined up correctly, overall very intelligent and you can tell he’s a student of the game. I’d expect Ford to be someone that’s a captain for multiple years as a collegiate player, as well as someone coaches’ trust to put at the podium for press conferences.

Kromenhoek exploded onto the scene for Team Dimes at the DR Sportz event. Between the Inside The Knights crew, Kromenhoek had the best performance of any quarterback at the tournament, showing amazing poise and leadership throughout. Kromenhoek plays his high school football for Benedictine Military School. He played mostly wide receiver as a sophomore showing off his athleticism, while Auburn early enrollee Holden Geriner who started at quarterback for Benedictine in 2021.

Before his sophomore season at Benedictine he participated in the Mike Norvell Football Camp at Florida State University earning his first offer. Many athletes have received division one offers at recruiting camps, but to receive an offer at the quarterback position when your main contributions as a high schooler have been as a special teams player, blocking a kick and a punt as a freshman. Kromenhoek also received offers to Coastal Carolina and the University of Central Florida, and that offer list will certainly expand as he now his two seasons as a high school starter.

Kromenhoek’s ability to throw the ball to any point of the field and throw his receivers open was on full display. Several times he completed a pass that he had no business making. His leadership was my favorite characteristic about him, helping his teammates get set and their routes at the line of scrimmage. Kromenhoek was recently playing for Tight Action who are also based in Georgia, winning a Jacksonville, Fla. based 7v7 tournament. Linking up with Kam Davis who is one of the best players in the class of 2024, which will only make Kromenhoek better.

There are several other talented players from the Savannah area, as well as South Georgia in general. They all deserve more attention. College football programs that actually go out and scout will find talent all across the state of Georgia.

