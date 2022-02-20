Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.

One of the top players in the country, Cedric Baxter, Jr., updated his recruitment by discussing his unofficial visit plans.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - During seven-on-seven action at “The Event” tournament, held just south of Orlando, Cedric Baxter, Jr. was making plays for his Certified Dawgs squad once again.

Seemingly always open despite his long 6’2”, 208-pound frame, the Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater prospect showed his skills once again and made several catches against defensive backs. He also took a few moments to update his recruitment with the month of March being an open period for recruits to visit colleges.

“I’m going to USC the fourth through the eighth,” Baxter started off. He’s going to see some of California after visiting the Trojans. He also has plans to visit other schools as well.

“I’m not going anywhere the week after that because I’ve got the SAT. Then, I’ve got Texas and Texas A&M at the end of March. Then I’m going to Ohio State April 2, Arkansas April 16.”

While Baxter could fit in more visits and/or switch around dates, the most important thing to note is that he’s likely to visit other schools as well. When asked a little later about schools inside the state of Florida, Baxter was not worried about setting up specific dates just yet.

“They are right here. I can visit them anytime.”

There’s no perceived leader in his recruitment and he’s taking his time with his recruitment. Baxter is one of the most highly coveted running backs in the country and has 52 total offers.

