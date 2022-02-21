Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

MIAMI - One of the top offensive line prospects in the country would be Roderick Kearney. During the Miami Under Armour Camp event, he won offensive line MVP and he’s been on a major uptick with recruiting as well. Here’s what the 6’4”, 295-pound offensive lineman from Orange Park (Fla.) High School had to say about his recruitment after his performance against top competition.

Regarding what he’s improved on since last season:

“I feel like my overall ability to change direction since the summer of last year, and I feel like I just wanted it more,” Kearney said of his obvious technique growth.

March unofficial visit plans:

“I’m looking to get to schools like Michigan, Arkansas, there are a lot of schools…Florida, Florida State, all of them schools.”

Regarding staying close to home:

“No, it really doesn’t matter. Whoever has that program that’s going to help me and my future, I’m looking for them.”

Timeline for a college decision:

“So spring is coming up, I’m going to be taking unofficial visits. I’m signing (my letter of intent) early, so I’m going to take my official visits during the summer. Then I’m going to sign in December.”

Roderick Kearney - 2022 Miami Under Armour Combine Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Official visits undecided:

“Oh no, I don’t have any (picked out).”

Favorite program growing up?

“I always liked UF, but I really don’t have any favorites right now. You really can’t have any favorites.”

Regarding Florida’s new Head Coach, Billy Napier:

“I really haven’t talked to him that much, but when I did he seemed like a really genuine guy.”

Final Thoughts

Kearney was roughly 260-pounds last summer, but now he’s completely changed his body and become a big-time recruit. He’s high on the board for many schools. UCF has probably been on him the longest and he attended the summer camp with the Knights in June of 2021. Newcomers to the race, like Georgia, are also coming after him hard.

With no definitive official visit plans set, it’s hard to project what Kearney will do just yet. He wants to explore his options and see how his visits go, as well as continue to build relationships with college coaches that are recruiting him.

Look for Kearney to make a decision in the late summer, if not later. He has many options to choose from.

