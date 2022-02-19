First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson

BRADENTON, Fla. - When watching the sophomore highlights of top-notch running back prospect Jerrick Gibson, the first thought that came to mind was why is he moving so much faster than everyone else?

Gibson is really quick in traffic, possesses excellent burst even when making a cut, and he just blows past most defenders. He’s a special running back talent. Moving down to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. from the state of Georgia, he’s now in the midst of a very talented roster that has multiple FBS running backs with him. No worries, this young man will still get plenty of touches. His natural talent, seen just below, is undeniable.

Here’s a profile of Gibson and the quick interview that was conducted with him on Thursday, Feb. 17 at IMG Academy during the Under Armour Camp Series tour.

Jerrick Gibson

Size: 5’10”, 190-pounds

Position: Running Back

Class: 2024

What do you do best on the football field?

“My change of direction, my acceleration, and my speed,” Gibson stated. “I’m powerful when I need to be, and I can get yards.”

How do you feel about your game as a receiver, rating it 1-10?

“I’ll say a 9.5. There’s always something you can work on, but I feel that’s one of the strong points of my game.”

Recruiting Notes:

Which schools are you looking at?

“I’m wide open right now. Yeah, Florida is still one of my top schools (after decommitting), but I’m going to reopen it though and see my options.”

What schools are you seriously looking at that have offered you?

“I’m going to say Florida, Texas….Arkansas, yeah.”

Final Thoughts

Gibson has been bombarded with offers. South Carolina, UCF, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, etc. It will be interesting to see what he thinks once college coaches can connect with him directly via phone come this upcoming Sep. 1. He's going to get hammered with attention. It's a lot for a person that's just 16.

It was easy to see that he was overwhelmed when asked about top schools. He’s only a sophomore in high school. Gibson has a long way to go with his recruitment, and it will take care of itself. For now, know that he’s one of the most explosive athletes in the high school football ranks and could project to any college in the country. His offer list will go over 40 before all is said and done.

Next stop on the scouting circuit will be Under Armour Miami this upcoming Sunday, Feb. 20. There will be 200 top prospects there that Inside The Knights will be scouting.

