Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine

LeBlanc performs at Under Armour, and then talks about his recruitment and what he thinks about UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

MIAMI - A big-time recruit since he was a mere freshman in high school, defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc took a few minutes to update his recruitment after the Under Armour Camp series kicked off in Miami with roughly 200 top prospects converging from across Florida to compete. Here’s what LeBlanc had to say about his recruitment.

Size: 6'5", 260-pounds

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Derrick LeBlanc Defensive Line Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - at the Miami Under Armour Combine Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Regarding where his recruitment stands right now in general, LeBlanc had the following to say.

“Right now, it’s crazy with all these coaches leaving (and changing jobs),” LeBlanc stated. “You don’t know who to really trust. I just built relationships with people though. Relationships go a long way. You are going to be with those guys constantly. It’s just up in the air right now.”

On visits during the open period in March:

“I go to UCF on March 1. I’m going to go to Florida March 5, and then I’m going to go to Miami and I think Oklahoma.”

The Oklahoma visit caught LeBlanc’s attention the first time he went, in large part due to former Clemson and now Oklahoma assistant Todd Bates.

“It really went well because you know, (Coach) Bates and them brought that Clemson atmosphere to Oklahoma. It was a really great feeling. Talking to (Oklahoma Head Coach Brent) Venables again, he was one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.”

As far as Miami and Florida, LeBlanc commented on both at the same time, plus commentary about UCF’s staff.

“I think they both bring that family atmosphere. For me, I just think that’s the awesome part. And really, just see who they can develop. Who can develop you? I say UCF too. UCF is really close to home. I like them, too. They are in the mix as well.”

As for UCF specifically, LeBlanc had this to say about Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

“I say Gus…the way he walks. It’s just so bold legged. And he’s like that grandpa at the cookout that everybody’s cool with. He’s cool bro, I like him. He’s a funny dude.”

Final Thoughts

LeBlanc is one of the top recruits in the country with offers from across the nation. His recruitment will play out over the next several months and there’s no definitive plan for a commitment. He will take his time with making a decision. His recruitment will be one of the more interesting to follow of anyone in the state of Florida for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

