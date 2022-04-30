From In-Person Evaluations, Five Intriguing 2023 Central Florida Prep Football Prospects

Not every recruit gains a bunch of offers right away, and the following list of top Central Florida prep recruits proves that point.

TAMPA - The greater Central Florida area is loaded for 2023. Some of the best prospects were not necessarily big-time names coming into the winter and spring months of their junior seasons when most top recruits already have a plethora of offers. Here are five recruits that are just now starting to gain the respect they should, or, still need more attention. Details below.

5) Zachary Tobe, CB/S, Ocoee (Fla.) High School

Tobe deserves to be considered one of the most versatile defensive backs from Florida in the class of 2023. He’s a very long and gifted athlete overall, and one that can play cornerback or safety, depending on the defensive scheme. He’s been very good for 24K 7v7.

Long and lean, Tobe will likely play multiple roles at the college level. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Projection: Tobe will end up playing multiple roles at the college level. Cornerback, nickel, and safety will all be a part of his resume prior to leaving the college ranks. He’s been underrated for far too long. UCF, Iowa State, Arkansas, North Carolina, Illinois and a handful of other programs have offered, but it’s surprising that he’s not sitting on 25-plus offers.

4) Joquez Smith, RB/Slot, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit

One could argue that Smith is the most underrated recruit in the state of Florida. While debatable, there’s no question that Smith is a three-down running back that’s incredibly talented in the slot as evidenced by his play for Team Tampa 7v7 this spring. As a running back for Jesuit, he helped his high school team to a 2021 6A Florida State Championship.

Projection: While many have been slow to the party, Smith will end up in the Power Five, outside of the state of Florida, and many Florida college programs will be disappointed they did not offer while Smith was in high school.

3) Chevaughn Hibbert, DL, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

A true interior defensive line prospect, Hibbert’s feet are what make him a high-upside prospect. He can hold the point of attack at the nose guard position, and he’s also a player that can be a one-gap penetrator as a three technique. Seeing him during Lakeland’s first spring practice certainly helped to see his potential.

Projection: After college coaches see Hibbert, offers will come. That’s also the case with his interior defensive line partner, Guerlens Milfort, as he’s finally started to gain traction with college coaches as well.

2) Tyree Patterson, WR, Eustis (Fla.) High School

From relative obscurity to a player that earned and accepted an offer from the University of Florida, Patterson is a player that runs by cornerbacks and he’s shifty enough to be a threat to score in the screen game. Those two factors will keep the offers coming in and the Gators will have to fight to keep him committed.

Even with Tyree Patterson committed to Florida, that's not likely to stop the scholarship offers from pouring in. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Projection: Patterson’s recruitment will be interesting. Which other schools extend an offer? His stock finally took off, but which specific schools offer between now and the start of the 2022 high school football regular season? Those that do will have a better shot to get Patterson on campus for an unofficial and official visit.

1) Cameron Mills, CB, Melbourne (Fla.) Viera

Speed and athleticism are always needed at cornerback. Mills has plenty of it, and he also comes with a sturdy frame that will transition well to the FBS level of college football. Seeing him run with smaller wide receivers this spring and stay with them, as well as track and out physical bigger receivers, helped to place Mills at the No. 1 overall spot on this list. Never forget, college coaches are always looking for cornerbacks above all other positions because so few players prefer cornerback over wide receiver, and Mills can play the cornerback position well. He’s also been a really good running back for Viera High School.

Projection: Mills’ recruitment will blow up before the end of June and he will be a national recruit. Too hard to find players with his overall skills to begin with, especially with his upper leg strength and advanced overall frame.

