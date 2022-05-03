Talking Recruiting and Football with Top UCF Prospect Terry Simmons, Jr.

ORLANDO - The Knights are looking to add beef along the defensive line, and those players also need to be versatile enough to play multiple positions. With those parameters in mind, one of the top priorities for UCF Football recruiting would be Terry Simmons, Jr., a defensive lineman from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School.

He’s earned offers from several schools, including three programs that he plans to take official visits: Northwestern (June 3), Duke (June 10) and UCF (June 17).

Simmons joined the FGA report podcast (you can also listen to it on The Daily Knight podcast) to discuss his passion for football. Here are some of the key points presented during the podcast:

*Simmons discusses his three official visits and what he knows so far about each program.

*The timeline for Simmons’ decision.

*What Simmons believes are his strengths as a player, as well as what he needs to work on.

*Calvary Day School has Troy Ford, Jr., a linebacker commitment for the Knights. Simmons talks about Ford and his abilities.

*Simmons also goes into detail about other players with Division I talent.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Players in the NFL, How it Impacts Recruiting for the Knights

Examining the San Francisco 49ers DL Depth, How Draft Pick Kalia Davis Can Impact the Defense

From In-Person Evaluations, Five Intriguing 2023 Central Florida Prep Football Prospects

With LB Help a Priority, UCF Offers LB Branden Jennings from the Transfer Portal

April 28th Recruiting Run Down: The State of Florida and the NFL Draft

Why Jameson Williams is Worth Trading Up

Spring Practice Tour: Venice Indians

Knights Add Linebacker Kris Moll from the University of Alabama-Birmingham

Spring Practice Tour: Wharton Wildcats

Why the Spring Evaluation Period is so Vital to the UCF Recruiting Efforts

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback

UCF Recruiting Continues to Roll