Adrian Posse Quarterback Miami (Fla.) Columbus - 2024

MIAMI - Few Florida high school football programs are more consistent with their win-loss record, or how the program is operated, than the Miami Columbus program. Despite being a football team that’s once again quite talented, the overall teaching is what helps to separate the Explorers from many other programs with just raw talent.

First Look

A key element to any high school football program would be the offensive line. For Columbus, this is a big unit. It’s also one that appears to be ready to utilize its girth based on practice. Drive blocking is a primary point of emphasis, as it should be.

Looking at the overall talent that was on display during practice, there’s a nice blend of size, speed, experience, and overall football talent for Columbus to once again be a top-notch football team and make a run at a state title.

Downhill

When an offensive line blocks for a running back like Notre Dame commitment Sedrick Irvin, Jr., that’s going to help to motivate the big fellas quite a bit. Irvin is a shifty and decisive running back. That second point, being decisive, is why so many college programs were and continue to be interested in Irish commitment. Here's a video reel of Irvin from practice:

Most running backs with Irvin’s natural athletic traits (his father played for Michigan State and started as a true freshman at tailback for the Spartans) will consistently bounce the football to the perimeter. Irvin, however, does his best work between the tackles before surveying the second level and making an educated decision of whether to run directly towards the end zone or make some moves and head towards the sidelines before cutting back up the field.

The 5'10", 180-pound running back is going to help place Columbus in many favorable down and distance situations, and that's going to be pivotal for helping out another national recruit. It's the same person that's handing Irvin the football during running plays.

Quarterback Play

Another top-notch recruit would be class of 2024 quarterback Adrian Posse. The 6’4”, 205-pound power-throwing signal caller has the upside that few other high school quarterbacks can even come close to matching. Without even using all of the torque from a full hip rotation, Posse’s passes explode from his hand.

Adrian Posse's natural arm strength and passion for the game of football are prime reasons he's a national recruit within the class of 2024. @fbscout_florida

It’s easy to see why programs like Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Miami, among others, extended an offer to this young man. As he learns the offense for Columbus and the intricacies of timing with his skill position players, there’s a chance for the Explorers to have an exceptional passing attack. That does not just include wide receivers and tight ends either, but multiple running backs are good at catching the football, too.

The Pass Catchers

Yes, Columbus has some players that can “go” for Posse and as a way to open up the rushing attack with Irvin and the other running backs. Having speed on the outside is always a prerequisite for upper echelon Florida programs, and Columbus is not lacking the go-go juice with the wide receiver corps. It still needs to be developed through spring and summer prior to fall camp, but there’s ample talent to help the Explorers be a balanced offensive attack.

The Defense

Columbus is workmanlike in its approach. Again, it starts with the fundamental coaching that’s present from the beginning to the end of practice. Tackling fundamentals, positioning for leverage against opposing skill players, and knowing how and when to react to shifts, motions, and various situations after the snap of the football are all a part of the teaching. It was impressive to watch. Columbus has some talented players along the front seven, including class of 2024 linebacker TJ Capers, a player that’s already developing into a national recruit.

Capers could play multiple roles for the Explorers this fall, as he’s naturally gifted in space and with his hands at the point of attack. His coaching staff at Columbus is very high on this young man, and they should be. Daylen Russell and a handful of other Columbus defenders are also going to be making plays behind or at the line of scrimmage. There’s plenty of quickness to make plays.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Columbus has the makings of a fine football team. All the elements are there. Considering how well coached and organized this program is, there’s no reason to believe that the Explorers will not once again be one of Florida’s best prep football programs in 2022.

