Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

ORLANDO - Recruiting has sped up tremendously. It no longer waits until they come to a college camp the summer before their senior year. It’s all about finding top talent and offering as soon as possible. To help keep track, social media is a great way to follow these young men that are being offered by UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and his assistant coaching staff.

Here are a few of the top prospects, via Twitter, offered by UCF recently. The first player on the list is one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day cornerback Tavoy Feagin, who will be a priority for numerous programs, including Alabama where his father played.

UCF utilized its own evaluations with the 2022 class, and that trend continues today. The third offer for Darryl Doctor comes from UCF. Many schools wait to see what everyone else is doing before making an offer. Good on UCF’s staff for making their own decisions.

Even though Lamar Patterson plays at St. Francis in Baltimore, he’s from Kissimmee. The Knights are keeping track of the Florida talent regardless of where they are now!

Massive offensive tackle and top target Vysen Lang landed an offer from the Knights. UCF wants to be a player in the state of Alabama, and the 6'5", 330-pound Lang would be a great addition to the Knights’ roster.

Over in Georgia, linebacker Shakai Woods is now a prospect with an offer from the Knights. Good to see UCF keep track of the Peach State talent.

In over 20 years of scouting high school football, never seen a young man with longer arms at defensive end than Cedar Grove High School’s Adonijah Green. He’s like a tree! Great young man, too. Cedar Grove won the Georgia 3A State Title in 2021.

UCF likes tall defensive backs, and Tomauri Johnson is long and lean at 6’3”, 175-pounds. Miami (Fla.) International Academy prospect is really beginning to receive a lot of recruiting attention.

One of the best players in the country regardless of class, Tovani Mizell is a burner that plays running back. The prospect from Cardinal Newman in Palm Beach County will be one of the nation’s most heavily recruited players.

A player UCF would love to keep home would be Zachary Tobe from Ocoee (Fla.) High School. A versatile defensive back, he recently took an unofficial visit to UCF. When asked about his future position possibilities with the Knights, Tobe replied, “They said all three (defensive back positions): corner, nickel and safety.” After seeing how he runs in person, that’s not really a surprising answer.

Another top Tampa prospect is Charles Lester III, also from Carrollwood Day, like his teammate Feagin. The cornerback manning the other side, Lester’s recruitment is really taking off.

A player getting ready to visit UCF is Davin Wydner, a top signal caller from Cocoa (Fla.) High School.

Look for more UCF recruiting coverage throughout the entire weekend and into next week. This is a huge time for the Knights with the Hometown Hero event and several different seven-on-seven teams bringing players to UCF’s campus.

