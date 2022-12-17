UCF Commitment Kaven Call Playing in State Title Game

It's been a lot of fun to cover Apopka (Fla.) High School defensive end Kaven Call from the 2020 season until now.

He’s been a steadily improving player that eventually became a big-time recruit, and one that’s become a team leader. Usually making his mark with his play instead of his voice, Call still knows when he needs to speak up and make himself heard.

It’s another great opportunity for Call to show his pass rushing prowess, hustle, tenacity, and football IQ. Today will also be Call’s last ride with the Blue Darters. Along with the rest of his Apopka teammates, they will go up against Miami (Fla.) Columbus in the Florida 4M state finals.

The “4M” is the largest classification in Florida with each team coming from a metropolitan area. The game is being played at 7 p.m. EST at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. One of these two teams will add to their state title history. Let’s start with Apopka.

The Blue Darters hold state titles from the 2001, 2012, and 2014 seasons. They were also state runners up in 2013, 2019, and 2021. It’s a program that has noticeable history, with NFL Hall of Fame member Warren Sapp being an alumnus. When Call takes to the field this evening, he will be joining several players that hold college football aspirations.

Aside from Call going to UCF and sticking with the senior class, Apopka has offensive tackle Tai Ray (Pittsburgh), tight end Antonio Ferguson (East Carolina), Bryce Harrison (Northern Illinois), and running back Keyondray Jones (undecided).

There will be several other Blue Darters playing different levels of college football from the senior class, too. Additionally, there are plenty of young Apopka players coming up the ranks. As for the opponent, it’s certainly not lacking for talent.

Apopka (11-3) is playing a Columbus (13-1) squad that lost its only game to famed Miami (Fla.) Central by the score of 42-35. Central just defeated Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 42-35 last night to win the Florida 2M state title, finishing with a perfect 14-0 record.

The Explorers, much like the Blue Darters, possess plenty of history. They won their lone state title in 2019, a victory over Apopka ironically. Columbus also came in second in 1980, 1982, 2014, and 2018. It’s a program that consistently produces top talent that goes on to play college football.

This Explorers senior class possess college talent, too. Stanford running back commitment Sedrick Irvin, Jr. leads the way. He’s an all-around running back that is capable of being a slot receiver at the college level; look for the Explorers to find a variety of ways to get Irvin the football in space.

There’s also safety Ahmere Forster (Marshall) and linebacker Miles McGee (undecided) from the senior class, among others. The best players might actually be underclassmen.

TJ Capers on one side, and Dylan Stephenson on the other, provide Columbus with bookend edge defenders that will both play major college football from the class of 2024.

There are plenty of other underclassmen to note, with quarterback Alberto Mendoza being one of the most underrated signal callers in Florida.

The state of Florida has tremendous prep football. Tonight’s contest between the Blue Darters and the Explorers is another example of that. There are some great subplots to the game, like Call holding a chance to conclude his high school career with a state title before playing his college football for UCF. These are two tradition-rich programs with fan bases that support their squads.

Should be a great contest and good luck to both teams. They are both classy organizations.

