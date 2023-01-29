UCF Scores Big-Time LB Commitment

Article cover photo of Tight Action organization leader Harrison Smith, Jr., Samarian Robinson, and Ernie Sims; photo given to Inside The Knights by Harrison Smith.

Football recruiting has been on the rise for the UCF Knights. Saturday was proof of that.

The second verbal commitment for the class of 2024, joining edge defender Sincere Edwards from Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva, has announced his choice to play his college football in Orlando.

Landing a commitment from Samarian Robinson, from Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln, was a further sign that UCF can recruit with any team in the country because of the skill level he brings and the types of schools that Robinson has been recruited by.

Discussion about his skills in a moment, but let’s dive into the programs that recruited him to date.

Among others, Robinson has seen offers from UCF, Maryland, Arkansas, Louisville, East Carolina, Tulane, and Cincinnati. He’s from the Florida Panhandle, however, and that’s a big deal.

That area of the Sunshine State does not receive even half the attention from college coaches that the I-4 corridor between the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast does. Further, Tallahassee and the Florida Panhandle probably do not see a quarter of what Broward County or Dade County see in terms of college coaches making a concerted effort to recruit those two South Florida counties.

Still, Florida, Florida State, and many other programs have been keeping close tabs on Robinson, in addition to the offers he already earned. Once the college coaches make more rounds during spring practice in May, his offer list will shoot up.

Robinson was a part of a huge UCF recruiting weekend with visitors from numerous states. It was great for Gus Malzahn and the Knights to land his commitment, and he could help draw the attention of other top recruits. When one has pulled up Robinson's film, there's reason to see why other prospects would desire to play with him.

It’s blatant just how talented this young man has become. His sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability caught one’s attention. Robinson drove through ball carriers to bring them to the ground, fended off blockers with quick hands and feet, and would make plays in open space while in coverage.

Robinson has shown the ability to be a big-time linebacker for the Knights in the Big 12 Conference. It was the biggest position of need for the 2024 recruiting class as well.

Linebacker coach Ernie Sims spearheaded Robinson’s recruitment, but landing a talent like this took a staff effort. Job well done. As for Robinson, one more point about how he’s been working in the weight room, too.

That’s what a Power 5 middle linebacker should look like.

Make no mistake, Robinson’s commitment was a huge deal. UCF football has been and continues to be on the rise.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram