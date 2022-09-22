Skip to main content

UCF DT Prospect Guerlens Milfort Photo Gallery

A closer look at UCF defensive tackle prospect Guerlens Milfort from Lakeland High School.
Roughly three months from college football’s first National Signing Day in December, the following photo gallery is a reminder that while the UCF Knights are battling on the field to win as many games as possible on the gridiron, recruiting never stops.

One of the prospects that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff offered long ago would be defensive tackle Guerlens Milfort from famed Lakeland (Fla.) High School. It’s a program with several top prospects that UCF and numerous other college football programs would love to add to their rosters.

In fact, another UCF prospect, wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, will be announcing his college decision on Sep. 24. The Knights are hopeful that he will join an already talented 2023 UCF recruiting class.

With that in mind, Milfort is one of the players that the state of Florida is famous for. He’s a twitchy 3-technique (defensive tackle) that does his best work when penetrating into the backfield and being disruptive. His game has improved dramatically during the past year-to-year-and-a-half.

Standing roughly 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, Milfort has several college options to choose from, UCF obviously being one of them. There does not appear to be a deadset date for Milfort to select his college of the future. He’s taking a look at all of his options first.

Besides UCF, he has offers and interest in schools such as North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, USF, Appalachian State and Kansas among others. Here’s a look at one of the fastest rising prospects in the state of Florida:

Keep up with UCF News!

