    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School FootballSI TIX
    Search

    UCF's Recent Tight End History and Commitment Grant Stevens

    The UCF offense will be changing with the addition of talented tight ends like current class of 2022 commitment Grant Stevens.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    ORLANDO - The UCF Football program did a really good job of transitioning the offense from the prior coaching staff to the current coaching staff. There’s still a need to grow the offense through recruiting, however, and that’s what will be identified today. First, a look at UCF's usage of the tight end during recent seasons.

    When was the last time a UCF tight end was a primary weapon for the Knights? During the 2018 season, a tight end that did fairly well for UCF would be Miachael Colubiale. He hauled in 21 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. The past two seasons were no place near as productive from the tight end position, however.

    A combined 18 receptions from the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the top tight end, Jake Hescock, with nine receptions each season. That’s not going to be good enough with the offensive philosophy that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn operates.

    Alec Holler has been UCF's main tight end during the 2021 season.

    Alec Holler has been UCF's main tight end during the 2021 season.

    He needs two or three tight ends, per game, to be a part of the game plan. As of right now, that’s one injury away from not being possible.

    With Hescock being a senior, there’s certainly room for a freshman tight end to play. Beyond Alec Holler, the Knights simply do not possess any established depth. So far in 2021, Holler caught eight passes, five of which came against Navy.

    Part of the reason for the low production would be the prior coaching staff not focusing on the tight ends. Fair enough. Passing to the tight end position would be something that current starting quarterback Mikey Keene needs to do more of as the 2021 season along. It's an area that should improve, hopefully sooner than later.

    Perhaps an uptick will also take place once current UCF commitment Grant Stevens arrives in Orlando. Here’s today's version of The Daily Knight podcast defining his skills, as well as overcoming the injury he currently has to battle, before enrolling at UCF in January:

    Vitals: 6’4”, 225 pounds

    High School: Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease

    Recruitment: Committed to UCF; switched to UCF after originally committing to Coastal Carolina

    Look for an interview from Stevens before the end of this weekend. Overall, UCF tight end play will change over the course of the next few seasons, and it will change for the better. Stevens is just the first of many tight end recruits that should aid the transition.

    For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

    UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

    Previewing Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida at LSU

    UCF Must Attack Cincinnati Cornerback Ahmad Gardner

    After a Run of Injuries, UCF Football at a Crossroads

    Defining Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

    Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

    Tuesday's Thoughts: Capitalizing on Miami's Failures

    The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

    Gus Malzahn's Press Conference, Highlighting Brandon Adams and the Rushing Attack

    The Daily Knight: Which College Football Head Coach Gets Fired First in October?

    First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players

    Obarski Leads Special Teams Revival

    UCF Hall of Fame Recap

    The Daily Knight: UCF Defensie Comes Up Big Against East Carolina

    Keene Comes Through, Running Backs Thrive, Knights Win

    Around the SEC: Picking SEC Games for Week Six

    UCF Defense, Led by Bethune, Steps up During 20-16 Victory Over East Carolina

    Knights’ Final Drive Leads to 20-16 Victory Over Pirates

    Halftime Thoughts and Statistics, East Carolina at UCF

    Gameday Central: East Carolina at UCF

    Midseason Recruiting Overview

    The Daily Knight: UCF Football Recruiting Game Day Visits

    Around the SEC: Picking SEC Games for Week Six

    Scouting Quan Lee, Buchholz Versus Gainesville

    The Daily Knight: UCF Recruiting, 2021 Compared to Future Classes

    Recruiting Comparison Between East Carolina and UCF, How They Built Their Programs

    Grant Stevens, Tight End, Nease High School - 2022 UCF Commitment
    Football Recruiting

    UCF's Recent Tight End History and Commitment Grant Stevens

    just now
    Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford Cincinnati Bearcats
    Football

    Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

    1 hour ago
    Desmond Ridder behind center
    Football

    UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

    8 hours ago
    KJ Jefferson Arkansas
    College Football News

    Previewing Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida at LSU

    Oct 13, 2021
    Ricky Barber 2
    Football

    After a Run of Injuries, UCF Football at a Crossroads

    Oct 13, 2021
    Ahmad Gardner INT versus Notre Dame
    Football

    UCF Must Attack Cincinnati Cornerback Ahmad Gardner

    Oct 13, 2021
    Darrian Beavers Linebacker Cincinnati
    Football

    Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

    Oct 12, 2021
    Manny Diaz Miami versus Alabama
    College Football News

    Tuesday's Thoughts: Capitalizing on Miami's Failures

    Oct 12, 2021