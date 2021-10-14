UCF's Recent Tight End History and Commitment Grant Stevens

The UCF offense will be changing with the addition of talented tight ends like current class of 2022 commitment Grant Stevens.

ORLANDO - The UCF Football program did a really good job of transitioning the offense from the prior coaching staff to the current coaching staff. There’s still a need to grow the offense through recruiting, however, and that’s what will be identified today. First, a look at UCF's usage of the tight end during recent seasons.

When was the last time a UCF tight end was a primary weapon for the Knights? During the 2018 season, a tight end that did fairly well for UCF would be Miachael Colubiale. He hauled in 21 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. The past two seasons were no place near as productive from the tight end position, however.

A combined 18 receptions from the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the top tight end, Jake Hescock, with nine receptions each season. That’s not going to be good enough with the offensive philosophy that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn operates.

Alec Holler has been UCF's main tight end during the 2021 season. UCF Athletics

He needs two or three tight ends, per game, to be a part of the game plan. As of right now, that’s one injury away from not being possible.

With Hescock being a senior, there’s certainly room for a freshman tight end to play. Beyond Alec Holler, the Knights simply do not possess any established depth. So far in 2021, Holler caught eight passes, five of which came against Navy.

Part of the reason for the low production would be the prior coaching staff not focusing on the tight ends. Fair enough. Passing to the tight end position would be something that current starting quarterback Mikey Keene needs to do more of as the 2021 season along. It's an area that should improve, hopefully sooner than later.

Perhaps an uptick will also take place once current UCF commitment Grant Stevens arrives in Orlando. Here’s today's version of The Daily Knight podcast defining his skills, as well as overcoming the injury he currently has to battle, before enrolling at UCF in January:

Vitals: 6’4”, 225 pounds

High School: Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease

Recruitment: Committed to UCF; switched to UCF after originally committing to Coastal Carolina

Look for an interview from Stevens before the end of this weekend. Overall, UCF tight end play will change over the course of the next few seasons, and it will change for the better. Stevens is just the first of many tight end recruits that should aid the transition.

