UCF's 2022 Transfer Portal Tracker, January 14

Looking at each of UCF’s 2022 additions from the Transfer Portal and their expectations for the Knights this next season.

ORLANDO - As UCF heads into a vital stretch before the second National Signing Day for high school and junior college prospects, the Transfer Portal continues to be a priority as well. In fact, it’s remarkable the balanced distribution the Knights have added already (with more expected to announce very soon).

Here’s a run down of what the Knights brought into the fold with Inside The Knights’ expectations for the 2022 season for each player. The order of players listed will start at quarterback and run through safety, much like a person would see on a traditional depth chart found just about any place on the internet.

John Rhys Plumlee

Size: 6’1”, 185-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School/College: Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove/Ole Miss

Style of Play

Mobile signal caller that’s also a capable running back or wide receiver because of speed and athleticism, two positions that UCF could use him at in special situations. Needs to improve as a passer, but his make-you-miss ability and sheer speed are game-changing talents.

Expectations

Will compete with Mikey Keene and the rest of the UCF quarterbacks to start for the Knights in 2022. If he becomes even a mid-level passer, his athleticism could provide a special dynamic within UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s offense. He has similarities to former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall that led the Tigers to almost upsetting Florida State in the 2013 National Title Game.

Kobe Hudson

Size: 6’1”, 200-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School/College: LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County/Auburn

Style of Play

Fluid athlete that understands how to utilize his body to create separation from cornerbacks. Excellent body control and hand-eye coordination that will allow him to compete at any of the three wide receiver positions that UCF utilizes within its offense. The only question is how much will the UCF offensive coaches want to move Hudson around?

Expectations

Expected to be a strong contender to be the starting boundary wide receiver position for the Knights. After his 44 receptions, 580 yards, 13.2 average and four touchdowns during the 2021 season for Auburn, Hudson has a chance to take his game to yet another level playing within a wide receiver unit that also includes Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe. He will see quite a bit of single coverage and that’s going to make him a very enticing target for UCF’s starting signal caller.

Tylan Grable

Size: 6’7”, 290-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School/College: Gordon (Ga.) Wilkinson/Jacksonville State

Style of Play

Battles well with his hands; physical at point of attack. Patient kick step that allows him to play against strong side defensive ends or speedy edge rushers. He’s even capable of going against a much smaller and more athletic pass rusher that’s in a wide nine technique far outside the tackle box and just attempting to speed rush.

Expectations

Will compete for immediate playing time, but where? Could be a left or right tackle, and his demeanor could be utilized as an offensive guard as well. Grable’s gladiator mentality and position versatility will provide the Knights with a starter along the offensive line. Figuring out where that’s at will be left up to spring practice and fall camp.

Ryan Swoboda

Size: 6’10”, 325-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School/College: Clermont (Fla.) Windermere Prep/Virginia

Style of Play

Utilized in one of the nation’s top passing offenses, Swoboda has the ability to pass protect very well. In fact, Virginia’s offensive line was one of the nation’s most effective pass protecting units, with Swoboda on the edge as an offensive tackle.

Expectations

The Knights lost Marcus Tatum to the NFL Draft, leaving at least one tackle position available (Sam Jackson could move to guard if needed, so two spots might be open). Swoboda should compete for a starting role at offensive tackle, and he will add much needed girth to the lineup if he indeed does make the starting five. Hard to imagine him not being a part of UCF’s lineup after starting the past two seasons at offensive tackle for the Cavaliers.

K.D. McDaniel

Size: 6’2”, 245-pounds

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

High School/College: Tifton (Ga.) Tift County/Kentucky

Style of Play

Power player. Has a strong base in his hips and upper legs to power through offensive tackles that are much bigger than him. Can play in a three-point stance or play standing on the edge of the defensive line and come around the end.

Expectations

Will compete with Josh Celiscar, Tre’mon Morris-Brash, and Landon Woodson from the returning players, as well as incoming freshmen like Jamaal Johnson and Keahnist Thompson for playing time on the edge of the defense. His ability to play down in a three-man line or play standing up in the same defensive alignment will allow for a variety of players to play together. Great pickup for the Knights.

Terrence Lewis

Size: 6’1”, 200-pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School/College: Miami (Fla.) Central/Maryland

Style of Play

Speed! Shoots gaps and creates negative plays as well as any high school linebacker in recent memory. Can play in space or in the box with equal talent. Has a chance to change games with his natural physical skills.

Expectations

Should be a starter. Natural fit at weak side linebacker and there’s simply no reason for him not to be one of the Knights top overall players the next few seasons. Special talent.

Koby Perry

Size: 6’0”, 175-pounds

Position: Safety

High School/College: Covington (Ga.) Alcovy/Austin Peay

Style of Play

Downhill safety that competes very well near the line of scrimmage. Instinctive with finding a way to the ball carrier; Striker.

Expectations

UCF has talent returning at the safety position, but there’s no question that Perry’s talents will be utilized in more than one role. Could be the nickel safety that plays over the slot, could play strong safety, and certainly has the instinctive nature to be the deep safety to play in the middle of the field during a cover one situation.

Inside The Knights will continue to track each transfer that comes to UCF to play for the Knights, so stay tuned right here!

