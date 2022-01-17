Another Top Group of Recruits for Certified Dawgs Seven-on-Seven

One of the best seven-on-seven programs in Florida would be Certified Dawgs, and it reloaded with another batch of top-notch recruits.

HAINES CITY, Fla. - After watching Certified Dawgs on Saturday, Jan. 15, there’s no question the roster really changed. There’s also no question that it’s a replace-and-reload scenario.

Gone are players like cornerback Nikai Martinez who signed with UCF, as well as top wide receiver Jayden Gibson that signed with Oklahoma. No matter, the Certified Dawgs are back with another crop of talented players, along with a few holdovers from last year’s team. Here’s a look at a handful of the players (more to come over the spring and summer) that Certified Dawgs has rolling with its unit in 2022.

Asaad Waseem - 2023

Size: 6’0”, 170-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Ocoee (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: According to Waseem’s Twitter account, he’s looking at five schools including Cincinnati, Arkansas, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee.

Performance: Even during warm ups, it was obvious that Waseem was ready to roll. His effortless 90-degree out cuts were there once again, and his burst out of his stance was right where it needed to be. After gaining two-to-three inches in height, that quickness and speed means more. He played slot for Certified Dawgs, and he could also play to the wide side of the field as well.

Waseem is one of those receivers that finds the open hole and creates a place for the quarterback to throw the football. Over and over he does that. He’s going to be one of the top receivers in Orlando next season and he’s also going to increase his overall state ranking based on what was witnessed on Saturday. He’s just a really good football player.

Cedric Baxter, Jr. - 2023

Size: 6’2”, 208-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Recruitment: Who has not offered? National recruit that can pick his college destination. Baxter mentioned that he’s headed to Oklahoma on Jan. 28 for a visit. There’s no real timeframe for when he will decide, and his recruitment could come down to National Signing Day.

Performance: Showed the ability to run and catch the football while moving away from the quarterback. For a running back in seven-on-seven action, that’s the end-all be-all. When the pads are on, Baxter is a thumper that can change games, so his performance once again solidifies his ranking as one of the nation’s top overall running backs.

Cameron Mills - 2023

Size: 6'0", 175-pounds

Position: Cornerback/Running Back

High School: Viera (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Very little known about Mills and his recruitment, but he will be a guest on the FGA Report this week so that will be taken care of quickly.

Performance: As shown in the video below, Mills is a capable long-armed cornerback that can charge on the football. He's a running back as well, so footwork drills are what he's accustomed to doing to begin with, and he consistently stayed with his receiver in coverage. He has a decision to make about playing cornerback or running back in college, but the speed, quickness and length are there to play defensive back, and that's the easier path to college and the NFL.

Luke Rucker - 2023

Size: 6’2”, 190-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: Holds a Florida Atlantic offer, and he’s looking to attend camps and combines this spring and summer. He will find a landing spot for college.

Performance: Arm strength is much better than previously believed. Standing behind him while he zips passes by a linebacker and in front of a safety proves that point quite clearly. Rucker showed the ability to pass the football while rolling out as well. He’s not a pure runner that’s looking to put up 100 yards on the ground, but he's capable of extending plays and creating opportunities for his tight ends, running backs and receivers by buying time with his legs.

Darren “Goldie” Lawrence - 2023

Size: 6’2”, 190-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: Committed to the University of Florida, but there are still numerous other schools that are not going to give up on his recruitment. There’s a reason: he’s a great prospect.

Performance: Lawrence showed off his speed and his hands on multiple passes down the field, and he also did a nice job of stacking a defensive back on a deep pass so that he could not get to the football. Additionally, he played cornerback. Lawrence showed the attitude of a defensive player and made plays on the football.

This is one of the nation’s best players that few discuss. Lawrence is the heart and soul of the Seminole Football team next fall, and his efforts with Certified Dawgs proves why that’s the case.

Ja’Keem Jackson - 2023

Size: 6’2”, 180-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

High School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Recruitment: Iowa State offered, and he’s being recruited by several other programs like Miami, West Virginia and others. His length and speed are going to help him add to that list.

Performance: Jackson was one of several players that used quickness to be close to the football and make plays. Want to see him again and concentrate on him even more to better define whether he’s best on offense or defense at the college level.

Ethan Pritchard - 2025

Size: 6’1”, 180-pounds

Position: Safety

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: Miami was the first to offer, and that’s the first of numerous that will be headed Pritchard’s way.

Performance: Aggressive man coverage for a safety. Has the attitude and confidence of a cornerback. Can come up to the line and play bump-and-run coverage, and he’s also good at breaking on the football. While Seminole High School is never out of athletes, even for that tradition-rich program, Pritchard is a really gifted athlete. Some of his best plays on Saturday came over the top when helping another member of Certified Dawgs to break up a pass.

His teammate at Seminole, Juan Berchal, is another player that is playing for Certified Dawgs and will be featured on this site very soon. He can play cornerback or safety. Indeed, Certified Dawgs is loaded with talent.

Look for more information about Certified Dawgs and several other seven-on-seven teams all the way through the month of June. For more coverage of top high school prospects, check out the FGA Report on YouTube .

