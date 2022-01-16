UCF Basketball Gets Thumped at USF, 75-51

TAMPA - Sometimes a team needs a reset. It can happen out of the blue. That’s what happened to the UCF Men’s Basketball team. The following statistics tell the tale.

USF out rebounded UCF 53-26, out shot UCF 26/62 for 41.9% compared to UCF’s 19/57 for 33.3%, and the three-point line, once UCF’s best friend against Michigan, was its worst enemy as compared to USF with the Bulls shooting 824 for 33.3% and UCF shooting a paltry 2/20 for 10%.

Even down just nine at halftime, the Knights did not come out and perform well in the second half. USF out scored the Knights by 15 in the second stanza.

Even UCF star guard Darin Green, Jr. had a really poor performance, shooting one of eight from the field for 12.5% and scoring just three points. When a star shooter has a game like that, first off, tip your cap to the opposing defense. The Bulls did a nice job. Second, it just was not Green’s evening.

It happens. UCF laid an egg. Now the bigger question. Will the Knights turn this around after such a resounding thud in Tampa?

Coming up next for UCF will be a road game at East Carolina this Tuesday, Jan. 18. There’s no time to cry over spilled milk. The Knights need to come out firing after such a lackluster performance.

The Knights have a plethora of talent, but it did not show on Saturday evening. Let’s see how the Knights respond when they travel to Greensboro, N.C.

Looking further ahead, the second meeting with USF will be Thursday, Feb. 3 at Addition Financial Arena. Make no mistake, UCF will be seeking revenge during that game.

On the season, UCF fell to 10-5 with the loss to USF, while the Bulls improved their record to 6-10.

