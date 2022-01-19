Talking Top High School Football Recruits, Polk County Florida

Per capita, it would be hard to find a better county to recruit than Polk County. Some of the schools that offered scholarships and/or signed players in Polk County for the class of 2022 would be Florida State, Florida, Miami, UCF, Alabama, USF, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, LSU and Ohio State. That’s just a starter list, by the way.

It’s not a county with a major metropolitan location for everyone to play. Instead, it’s several small to mid-sized cities all located one location right off I-4 between Tampa and Orlando. Despite the easy access, it’s still under-recruited (honestly).

Sure, they offer the truly obvious recruits, but what about the hidden gems at a program like Lake Wales or Ridge Community or Bartow?

It’s shocking that more schools do not recruit more in this area, and teams like UCF and Florida State are happy that they do not. Both of them have been hitting Polk County hard. To a certain extent, that’s been the case with Florida as well, and that’s likely to pick up with newly hired Head Coach Billy Napier in Gainesville.

Still, with literally 10 defensive backs from Lakeland High School and Lake Gibson High School alone that could one day play Power Five football, there are many Polk County players being overlooked. That’s why the following podcast was created to talk about some of the elite players, plus some of the hidden gems and the programs that they represent. Here are the three players that film is shown during the podcast, and all three are major Power Five talents:

Cormani McClain, CB/WR, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Jaremiah Anglin, Jr., CB/S/WR, Lake Wales (Fla.) High School

Tyler Williams, WR, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

There are also some other key players discussed like Andre Berry from Ridge Community High School and Carlos Mitchell from Lake Wales that many people do not yet know about. It’s a long list of big-time talent flying under the radar, but not for long.

Sit back and enjoy as this podcast talks about the ins and outs of the best players in Polk County, what’s happening with recruiting for several of these players, and which seven-on-seven teams they will be playing with in 2022.

