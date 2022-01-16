Knights Strike Again! Florida Tight End Kemore Gamble Transferring to UCF

ORLANDO - The UCF Football roster is getting better and better. The Transfer Portal has now sent the Knights former Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble. Counting the additional year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing any college football player during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Gamble will be able to play one season with UCF. He redshirted in 2017 with the Gators, then played the past four seasons.

Gamble was originally from Miami (Fla.) Southridge. Out of high school, he earned offers from programs such as North Carolina State, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Wisconsin, Tennessee, West Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Mississippi State, North Carolina, LSU, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Illinois among others.

The University of Florida Athletic website lists Gamble at 6’4”, 243-pounds. He’s been a consistent contributor to the Gators as a receiver, blocker and special teams player throughout his time in Gainesville.

Here are Gamble’s statistics through his three years with Florida:

2018 - Seven receptions for 58 yards, 8.3 average.

2019 - Did not record a catch, used as a reserve tight end.

2020 - Ten receptions for 160 yards, 16.0 average, and three touchdowns.

2021 - 31 receptions for 414 yards, 13.4 average, and four touchdowns.

In terms of how he can help the Knights, he’s a versatile receiver first and foremost. This is a player that can line up at the traditional attached tight end position next to an offensive tackle and take off down the seam for a big catch, or he can line up out wide in a bunch formation and more or less be a big wide receiver for a quarterback like Mikey Keene.

That type of versatility allows UCF advantages with their packages because opposing defensive coordinators will not know if the Knights want to pound the football or play a true spread on any given play that Gamble is in the lineup. Further, tight end was a position of need for UCF in this recruiting cycle.

The Knights added Grant Stevens from Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease back on Dec. 15 during National Signing Day, and now the Knights also bring in Gamble. Those two tight ends, combined, will help allow UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn to begin to run the full gamut of his playbook.

While Coach Malzahn was at any of his prior stops as an offensive coach – Arkansas, Tulsa, Arkansas State, or Auburn – he did a great job of involving tight ends and H-backs into his offensive game plan. Yes, they were blockers for sure, but they also caught a lot of key third down conversions and touchdowns.

When Auburn won the National Title in 2010, tight end and H-back Philip Lutzenkirchen only caught 15 passes, but five of those went for scores. He was also excellent at trap blocking and leading outside running plays as the primary blocker. That’s the type of player that Gamble represents with even more speed and athleticism, and Stevens fits that mold as well.

UCF became a better football team when Gamble placed pen to paper and signed with the Knights. UCF Football is truly getting better and better.

