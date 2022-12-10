2023 UCF 'Impact': John Rhys Plumlee's Return

As the Transfer Portal churns on and sees numerous players leave the schools they represented in 2022, UCF will not need to worry about that with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

The 6-0, 200-pound quarterback from Hattiesburg, Miss. is coming back for a fifth-year of eligibility to play for the Knights.

Plumlee likely had plenty of opportunities to go elsewhere and be the starting quarterback. He did not take those opportunities and instead chose head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights. That’s where Plumlee’s impact begins for UCF’s 2023 season.

There needs to be reason for potential returning players to believe that UCF is a great option as a team, and quite frankly, for each player individually. Having a talent at quarterback like Plumlee helps with both of those endeavors.

Despite injury during several games this season, Plumlee threw for 2,404 yards, hitting 63.1% of his passes, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His legs are the biggest weapon, however.

841 yards, 5.8 yards per tote, and 11 touchdowns on the ground. With Plumlee in the lineup, defenses need to be careful with how they defend the Knights. Those statistics are also a good reason that wide receivers like Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson hold good reasons to return to Orlando to play college football in 2023.

UCF has the potential to be an explosive passing offense next season. Adding all the passing reps between Plumlee and his receiving corps will pay higher dividends than in 2022, by the start of UCF playing in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. Plumlee should also help bring in a few more players from the Transfer Portal as well.

This is the subjective area of the conversation regarding Plumlee’s return. How many skill players and offensive linemen will want to join the Knights? Whether a high school player or a Transfer Portal prospect, there’s no way to completely know that number. That being the case, Plumlee has been all over television networks and is a known commodity. That has to count for something.

Now imagine if the Knights can land a guy like Christian Leary, who was at Alabama the past two seasons, from the Transfer Portal. He’s a player much like Ryan O’Keefe in terms of ability and style of play.

There is one thing that needs to be stated about next season’s offense. If the Knights can bring in a few more big-time offensive players via the Transfer Portal, look for the Knights to be one of the more formidable offensive units in the Big 12.

Not to forget, there are already running backs RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson, just to begin to talk about UCF’s talent at running back. Tight end Alec Holler will return to UCF as well, among the skill talent. Having a quarterback with experience will aid those players. Finally, one last point to make about Plumlee.

For anyone that has been fortunate enough to be around Plumlee, it does not take long to be excited about the game of football. He’s competitive and respectful at the same time. That also goes for how serious Plumlee takes on training and being a team leader. All of it helps to project a positive vibe that’s good for the UCF locker room.

Above all else, that might be the most important aspect for the Knights joining the Big 12 next year and being competitive, Plumlee’s leadership and infectious personality.

