First Thoughts, Addison Williams Named UCF Defensive Coordinator

With the departure of Travis Williams to become the Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator, UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn needed to make a decision and do so quickly.

There’s the upcoming bowl game against the Duke Blue Devils, as well as National Signing day on Dec. 21. Malzahn did not take long to come to a conclusion.

After roughly 24 hours of Williams’ decision, Malzahn displayed his choice via Twitter.

So what should be made of the decision? For now, here are a few thoughts about the situation overall.

First, it was rough losing a defensive coordinator right before a bowl game. It’s par for the course in college football though, as the coaching carousel generally has started about this time of year. Nothing Malzahn or anyone at UCF could do about that.

Experienced coaches keep the future in mind, however, and it’s a good bet that Malzahn had a short list of options for any coach that bolted, “T-WILL” included.

From this point forward, it’s nothing but my conjecture and what Inside The Knights heard to date.

Short and sweet, Addison Williams has a good reputation according to sources, as well as just being around him during practices open to the media. Likable, down to earth, intelligent, and one that can make an impact along the recruiting trail; those would be the points that needed to be stated about Williams.

Now, the crosshairs have now descended upon him. Every new defensive coordinator must earn his way. Against an experienced Duke quarterback in Riley Leonard (2,794 passing yards and 20 touchdowns), the Knights new defensive coordinator will be challenged through the air. Leonard and the Blue Devils can also run the ball well, with the signal caller having already rushed for 636 yards and 11 touchdowns himself.

Will UCF’s new defensive coordinator come up with a way to Stymie the Duke offense? Will he have called a completely different style of defense?

Nobody knows much. How could anyone? There will be more of a deep dive into the new defensive coordinator’s background and overall process after the Duke game. Need some substance to review first.

For now, trust in Gus, as the saying around UCF has gone. There’s a new Williams running the UCF defense. Let’s see how it shakes out between the Knights and Blue Devils on Dec. 28 and go from there.

Here's the full Williams profile via the UCF Athletics website.

