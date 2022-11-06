Checking in with the Big 12

After the clutch 35-28 victory over the Memphis Tigers, the UCF Knights are now 7-2 on the season and hold a 4-1 record in the American Athletic Conference. It’s the last go-round with the AAC, however, as the Big 12 Conference will be their future home beginning in July of 2023.

To help look towards UCF's future, here’s a synopsis of what’s happening in the Big 12, including final scores, top performers, and the conference standings.

Nov. 5 Big 12 Final Scores

#7 TCU 34 Texas Tech 24

Derius Davis started the scoring with an 82-yard punt return for a score (he also had a 23-yard reception for a touchdown), and the Horned Frogs lived off of big plays all game long, especially in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders led 17-13 entering the final stanza, but TCU went nuts during the final quarter.

21 points in less than 10 minutes gave TCU a commanding 34-17 lead prior to a late touchdown by Texas Tech. With the loss by Tennessee to Georgia, there’s a growing chance for TCU to end up in the College Football Playoff.

#24 Texas 34 #13 Kansas State 27

This game was all about Texas running the football down Kansas State’s throat. The Longhorns rushed for 269 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per tote. That proved to be the difference, as well as why Texas led 31-10 at halftime.

Bijan Robinson ran wild against Kansas State Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running back Bijan Robinson ended up with 209 yards rushing and a score. He’s truly been one of college football’s best players the past three seasons.

Kansas 37 #18 Oklahoma State 16

What in the world happened to Oklahoma State? It was demolished by Kansas, and it was that way from the outset as the end of the first half showed a 24-7 Kansas advantage.

Jayhawks signal caller Jason Bean threw for 203 yards and a score, as well as rushed for 93 yards and a score. Not to be outdone, Kansas running back Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Baylor 38 Oklahoma 35

This game was close throughout, and the statistics proved that as well. Both teams went over 400 yards of offense. Neither team led by more than 10 either. The difference would be turnovers.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions, while Baylor committed only one overall turnover. That’s a sin that few teams overcome, and the Sooners were no different. Baylor running back Craig Williams ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State 31 West Virginia 14

The Cyclones finally won a Big 12 game. It came at the hands of what has probably been the worst team in the Big 12, West Virginia. Only up 10-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Cyclones produced three touchdowns during the final stanza.

West Virginia just does not have enough defensive firepower to overcome that type of onslaught. The Mountaineers are now ranked as the No. 120 scoring defense in the land.

Big 12 Standings

(conference record, overall record)

1) TCU (6-0, 9-0) 2) Baylor (4-2, 6-3) 2) Texas (4-2, 6-3) 2) Kansas State (4-2, 6-3) 5) Kansas (3-3, 6-3) 5) Oklahoma State (3-3, 6-3) 7) Oklahoma (2-4, 5-4) 7) Texas Tech (2-4, 5-4) 9) Iowa State (1-5, 4-5) 9) West Virginia (1-5, 3-6)

