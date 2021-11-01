Isaiah Bowser Compared to NFL Greats, Plus the NFL Draft

Based on how he plays compared to former NFL greats, UCF’s Isaiah Bowser needs to be considered one of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

ORLANDO - Not many current college running backs proved to be as productive as runners, nor as skilled from an all-around perspective as UCF’s Isaiah Bowser. He’s likely to be one of the NFL Draft’s first running backs taken. As a way of measuring future success, consider the following about how Bowser compared to this point of his college career to two former NFL great NFL running backs.

Bowser is the prototypical NFL runner, with the big-bodied frame NFL scouts tended to covet over the years. As a pass catcher, he's provided the hands to be a good secondary receiver out of the backfield, and he showed to be a willing blocker when called upon to protect his quarterback.

With his natural size and added strength training, as well as his all-around abilities, there's good reason to believe that Bowser will be drafted during next April's NFL Draft. As an extension of his draft status, there are two former NFL greats that Bowser resembles in terms of style of play.

Amongst many possibilities, two all-time NFL greats did come to mind. Considerations for size, physical strength, running style, catching the football, and the ability to block all came into play for picking these two former NFL running backs.

Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James. Both found different ways to grind out those tough yards, much like Bowser, and each player also caught the football out of the backfield, as well as blocked, each category much like Bowser.

This does not mean that Bowser would be expected to run for 14,101 yards and 90 touchdowns like Martin did during his NFL career. It’s just that people should know that the recommendation already came about to watch out for Bowser during next April’s NFL Draft.

Here’s today’s edition of The Daily Knight, which further discussed Bowser’s skills and why he’s one of the rare college running backs that will be fortunate enough to go into the NFL.

