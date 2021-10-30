Game Day Central: UCF at Temple

Game day is here, and all the information needed for kickoff is right here at Inside The Knights.

PHILADELPHIA - With the contest between UCF at Temple coming as part of the first round of college football games, it’s time to dig into the particulars of what to look for when the Knights take on the Owls. Here are some important questions to ask prior to kickoff.

Will UCF be able to run the football directly at Temple? The bad run defense that’s plagued the Owls all season long should be their undoing against a UCF team that prefers to run downhill. Now, with an experienced offensive line and a close to 100% Isaiah Bowser, will the Knights capitalize?

After passing for only 80 yards last week, will the Knights find some semblance of a passing attack, with or without Jaylon Robinson making an impact in the game?

The Temple offense averages just 22.0 points per game. UCF should be in a good position to keep the Owls at that average, if not below, with a non-running threat at quarterback. Mobile quarterbacks have been UCF’s weakness this season. Will that trend continue in Philadelphia?

Speaking of signal callers, will either of these two offenses create explosive plays from the quarterback position?

The UCF secondary played its best game of the 2021 season against Memphis. Will that level of play continue versus Temple?

Finally, will either UCF or Temple come up with that big defensive or special teams play that can always change momentum for a college football game?

Here’s today’s game day information:

Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Television: ESPN+

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

