Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School FootballSI TIX
    Search

    Game Day Central: UCF at Temple

    Game day is here, and all the information needed for kickoff is right here at Inside The Knights.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    PHILADELPHIA - With the contest between UCF at Temple coming as part of the first round of college football games, it’s time to dig into the particulars of what to look for when the Knights take on the Owls. Here are some important questions to ask prior to kickoff.

    Will UCF be able to run the football directly at Temple? The bad run defense that’s plagued the Owls all season long should be their undoing against a UCF team that prefers to run downhill. Now, with an experienced offensive line and a close to 100% Isaiah Bowser, will the Knights capitalize?

    After passing for only 80 yards last week, will the Knights find some semblance of a passing attack, with or without Jaylon Robinson making an impact in the game?

    The Temple offense averages just 22.0 points per game. UCF should be in a good position to keep the Owls at that average, if not below, with a non-running threat at quarterback. Mobile quarterbacks have been UCF’s weakness this season. Will that trend continue in Philadelphia?

    Speaking of signal callers, will either of these two offenses create explosive plays from the quarterback position?

    The UCF secondary played its best game of the 2021 season against Memphis. Will that level of play continue versus Temple?

    Finally, will either UCF or Temple come up with that big defensive or special teams play that can always change momentum for a college football game?

    Here’s today’s game day information:

    Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

    Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

    Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    Television: ESPN+

    Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

    Information about the matchups between Temple and UCF, as well as UCF team news, college football news, and recruiting news follows:

    Key Players, Matchups and Statistics, UCF at Temple

    Game Prediction, UCF at Temple

    After Further Review: UCF Rushing Attack Should Dominate Versus Temple

    Will Joey Gatewood See an Increased Role Versus Temple?

    How Jaylon Robinson's Return to the Lineup Could Impact the Temple Game

    Previewing UCF at Temple: A Statistical Overview

    UCF Team News

    Balancing a Two-Quarterback System, Keene and Gatewood

    UCF Defensive Lineman Stephone Zayas Enters the Transfer Portal

    Taking Advantage of Opportunity, Josh Celiscar is Making Plays

    Can UCF Use the Space Game as a Launching Point?

    UCF Secondary Finds its Groove

    Take 5: Thoughts Leading into UCF's First Road Win?

    College Football Game Predictions and News

    Rivalry Renews as Gators and Bulldogs Square Off in Jacksonville

    Discussing Penn State's Upset loss to Illinois, and Teams on Upset Alert for Week 9 in College Football

    Which College Football Teams Stack up Against Georgia?

    Recruiting and High School Football News

    UCF Football Recruiting Hits the Big Time

    First Impressions, Jadarian Price and Xadavien Sims

    Ja'Cari and Demari Henderson Open Up About Their UCF Commitments

    Henderson Twins Commit to UCF

    Becht and Rodgers Impress Again, Williams One to Watch for Wiregrass Ranch

    During Thursday Night HS Football Action, Timber Creek Knocked Off Winter Park

    Divaad Wilson, UCF Team
    Football

    Game Day Central: UCF at Temple

    1 minute ago
    Jordan Davis Helmet Off Georgia
    College Football News

    Rivalry Renews as Gators and Bulldogs Square Off in Jacksonville

    13 hours ago
    Timber Creek
    High School Football

    During Thursday Night HS Football Action, Timber Creek Knocked Off Winter Park

    14 hours ago
    Isaiah Bowser Running Back UCF
    Football

    Game Prediction, UCF at Temple

    18 hours ago
    Jadarian Price, Running Back, Denison (Texas) High School - Notre Dame
    Football Recruiting

    First Impressions, Jadarian Price and Xadavien Sims

    19 hours ago
    Mikey Keene Throwing Pass at Practice
    Football

    Balancing a Two-Quarterback System, Keene and Gatewood

    22 hours ago
    Matthew Lee Cole Scheider Marcus Tatum Mikey Keene
    Football

    After Further Review: UCF Rushing Attack Should Dominate Versus Temple

    Oct 28, 2021
    Joey Gatewood UCF
    Football

    Will Joey Gatewood See an Increased Role Versus Temple?

    Oct 28, 2021