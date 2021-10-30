First Half Thoughts and Trends: UCF at Temple

Discussing UCF’s offensive attack, how Knights played on defense, and an overall look at the statistics from the first half.

PHILADELPHIA - UCF was coming off an emotional home win versus Memphis and Temple a disappointing road loss to USF. This game continued the trends that began from last weekend.

Despite Temple being able to move the football for small spurts, the UCF defense played sound and did not allow a point, and the Knights went into the locker room up 21-0.

Secondary Playing Aggressive, Dominating

This is simple. Temple’s wide receivers lost battle after battle against the UCF secondary. A few simple screens and short passes were completions, yes, but that’s about it.

Nothing given up over the top, and no Temple wide receiver broke multiple tackles after a reception. Just an absolutely great job by the UCF secondary. Deflections, pretty good tackling, and taking away throwing lanes were all a part of the defensive secondary’s efforts.

If cornerbacks and safeties continue to play at this level, UCF will be hard to beat for the rest of the season.

Hats off, once again, to the UCF secondary. Everyone in the group contributed. Temple’s passing attack did not have many open receivers, and it was obvious that quarterback D’Wan Mathis was frustrated with so few options.

UCF Rushing Attack Kept Hammering Temple

For a good portion of the first quarter, Temple players did a nice job of playing their responsibilities and not allowing any significant running room for Isaiah Bowser. At the end of the first quarter, that changed.

During the second quarter, Bowser, as well as Johnny Richardson and Joey Gatewood, provided the rushing attack. UCF just kept pounding the football. The Knights ran for 61 yards in the second quarter to finish the half with 99 total rushing yards. That’s excellent work by the offensive line and each player that carried the football.

Talking Quarterback Play

With a deep shot to Ryan O’Keefe during the first drive, quarterback Mikey Keene at least tried to move the Temple defense away from the line of scrimmage. The one receiver in the route was O’Keefe. Solid coverage during the post pattern, and slightly out of the reach of O’Keefe. That’s the type of play that still pay dividends later in the game.

UCF’s rushing attack will face too many moments of a Temple safety attacking the line of scrimmage, unblocked mind you, unless the passing attack makes consistent efforts to throw the football over the defense’s head.

During UCF’s first touchdown drive, Keene threw a beautiful pass to Nate Craig-Myers during a fourth down attempt, and it resulted in a 19-yard gain. Those types of accurate passes provide hope with Keene’s development.

That’s the good news, but now the one lingering concern.

Keene still threw way too late during a third down pass. He’s headed for another pick-six, or at least an interception, if that continues. There’s no way around it. He cannot throw late. Those can be game-changing plays. That’s part of the trials and tribulations of a young signal caller.

Missed Opportunity

UCF went back to the deep ball with O’Keefe during the early second quarter. Perfect pass from Keene, pass protection did a phenomenal job to allow the route to develop, and O’Keefe flat out dropped a touchdown.

Those are the types of plays that can come back to haunt a team. Hopefully there’s another chance for another deep pass during the third and/or fourth quarter. Need to continue to find ways to utilize O’Keefe’s excellent speed when Temple decides to go with single coverage. O’Keefe ran right by the Temple secondary. It’s obvious that the Owls do not possess a cornerback that can consistently match up with O’Keefe.

Jaylon Robinson Still Out

He is not playing today. It was hoped that he would be in the lineup, but he is not.

There would be a tackle for loss like the one by Anthony Montalvo late in the second quarter, but there were multiple run fits missed and a few quarterback runs that led to first downs. It’s not a huge problem, but UCF does have items to clean up in the second half. Temple rushed for 67 yards during the first two quarters.

Statistics to Consider

During the first quarter, the Knights accumulated 73 total yards of offense. It was a balanced and consistent approach that led to 35 yards passing and 38 yards rushing. As for Temple, the key statistic was something totally different.

Penalties. The Owls committed a costly holding penalty when it appeared they would score. It is just 10 yards, but a costly 10 yards. That was the first drive, and that ended up stalling the drive.

Bowser had 38 yards in the first quarter and just continued to add yardage with each run. No massive individual runs, but three, five, and six yard runs add up. He’s played quite well today.

Wild Play

Keene overthrew Richardson and it was intercepted, but then dropped and pickup by UCF. It led to Keene throwing a touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson. That’s the definition of a costly drop.

