First Impressions, Jadarian Price and Xadavien Sims

Denison, Texas - To truly scout high school football, one needs to travel to see prospects from around the United States. Few locations for high school football talent trump the state of Texas. After arriving at Love Airport in Dallas, it was time to head north to Denison, a town that’s full of residents that are very proud of their Yellow Jackets and love to root for them on Friday nights.

This trip presented an opportunity to learn about a big-time running back, and also see the other talented players at this North Texas program. The first day at Denison, prior to going to see them play on Friday evening, did not disappoint.

Here's a podcast defining the Texas high school football experience, and how it relates to other states like Georgia and Florida with how they handle high school football.

While standing behind the offense as the Denison High School Football team went through its traditional Thursday walk through, it was interesting to witness elite running back Jadarian Price and how serious he took the simulation, as did his teammates. One of those teammates appeared to be a little different than the majority of players at the high school level.

He looked to be in the 6’4”, 250-pound range. After practice, those numbers were confirmed. Before practice ended, however, finding out the young man’s age registered as more important news.

“He’s only 15 years old.”

That player would be Xadavien Sims, a tight end and defensive end for the Yellow Jackets. He’s grown-man size right now, and his athleticism and eagerness to play football match what a high school and college football program desires.

Here are a few initial thoughts about Price and Sims, prior to going watching them and their teammates take on Frisco (Texas) Liberty this evening in what should be a fantastic high school football game.

Jadarian Price

Jadarian Price, Running Back, Denison High School, Class of 2022 - Committed to Notre Dame Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 5’11”, 185 pounds

Position: Running Back

Recruitment: Committed to Notre Dame

The Player: Watching Price’s film, he’s a player with a special talent that’s simply natural. “Burst.” That’s the first thing that Denison Head Football Coach Brent Whitson commented about regarding Price’s natural ability, and he’s 100% correct. One cannot teach Price’s ability to go from a moderate-level of speed to top gear.

It’s right now!

Watching him move on film, he's a player that could play several different roles at the college level because of how fluid and yet sudden he proved to be, but the Fighting Irish plan to primarily use him as a running back.

Meeting Price in person, he’s absolutely yoked. This young man was blessed with a high level of muscle mass, as well as the frame to eventually be some place between 205 and 215 pounds, without question. He will be a featured college running back at some point during his Notre Dame Football career.

A featured story about Price will be placed on Irish Breakdown, a part of the FanNation network, later this weekend.

His younger teammate is also intriguing at more than one position, at least from a long-term projection standpoint.

Xadavien Sims

Xadavien Sims, Defensive Line, Denison High School, Class of 2024 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’4”, 250 pounds

Position: Defensive Line

Recruitment: On April 20, Sims received his first scholarship offer from Arkansas.

The Player: Very fluid with how he moves, laterally included, and possesses the big hands and feet of a future three technique defensive tackle. For now, Sims plays the edge. As noted above, Sims just turned 15 a few months back. He’s a year young for his grade. He should eventually be about 280 pounds prior to leaving the high school level. With that, a position change is in order.

Look for Sims to be in high demand from college coaches once he makes his way around the country to college camps and during unofficial visits. His personality is also very respectful, as is the case with Price, so that will aid his recruitment as well.

Tonight’s Game: Price is a big-time player and seeing him live is more of a true bonus than an evaluation. Sims, however, that’s a full-on evaluation. This first-hand evaluation will be referenced in future years as he grows into his body.

Look for a full overview of how the Denison High School Football program operates on Saturday, right here at Inside The Knights.

For college football, UCF Football, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Balancing a Two-Quarterback System, Keene and Gatewood

After Further Review: UCF Rushing Attack Should Dominate Versus Temple

Discussing Penn State's Upset loss to Illinois, and Teams on Upset Alert for Week 9 in College Football

Will Joey Gatewood See an Increased Role Versus Temple?

The State of Florida Recruiting Report for Oct. 27

UCF Defensive Lineman Stephone Zayas Enters the Transfer Portal

How Jaylon Robinson's Return to the Lineup Could Impact the Temple Game

Can UCF Use the Space Game as a Launching Point?

Taking Advantage of Opportunity, Josh Celiscar is Making Plays

Becht and Rodgers Impress Again, Williams One to Watch for Wiregrass Ranch

UCF Football Recruiting Hits the Big Time

UCF Secondary Finds its Groove

Ja'Cari and Demari Henderson Open Up About Their UCF Commitments

Henderson Twins Commit to UCF

Previewing UCF at Temple: A Statistical Overview

Take 5: Thoughts Leading into UCF's First Road Win?

Which College Football Teams Stack up Against Georgia?