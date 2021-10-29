Balancing a Two-Quarterback System, Keene and Gatewood

With quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of the lineup, UCF continues to balance a two-quarterback system, one series at a time.

ORLANDO - After Dillon Gabriel’s injury, it was confirmed that Freshman Mikey Keene would take over the role as the starter. It was also announced that redshirt-Junior Joey Gatewood would be the backup, after transferring in from the University of Kentucky in August.

Since that moment UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn has worked out a system with both quarterbacks being featured in the offense. When the two players utilized their skills depended upon situations, with Keene taking the majority of drives and Gatewood coming in when in obvious run-heavy play situations.

Keene has averaged 144 yards passing and just over one touchdown per game over the four game stretch, while Gatewood has excelled on short yardage plays and within the redzone, even being credited for a passing touchdown during a pass that went forward, but was caught behind the line of scrimmage, to Ryan O’Keefe in the win over Memphis.

With Malzahn and the team now focusing on a business trip to Philadelphia to take on Temple, and the likely return of redshirt junior Wide Receiver Jaylon Robinson, which quarterback will play the best?

Keene will continue to start. With Robinson likely returning from a knee injury sustained against Louisville, he adds another reliable weapon to his game. Temple does have the fourth best passing defense in the nation statistically, but that number is inflated by how unsuccessful their rush defense is and the poor productivity of many of their opponents’ passing games thus far during the 2021 season.

If Keene is to show he’s the next guy after Gabriel this year, against a team other than Bethune-Cookman or Connecticut later in the season, this will need to be the game. Keene has shown the accuracy, at times, to be the next quarterback. Now he needs to do so with more consistency.

Gatewood will be expecting a huge game as the Temple run defense might just be the worst on the UCF schedule this season. Temple’s run defense lacks structure and there doesn’t appear to be a player that’s a true game-changer against the run.

Against FBS opponents, Temple has given up at least 157 rushing yards during each of those games this season, with their best performance of allowing 123 yards rushing that came against a Wagner team who is winless at the FCS level.

Gatewood’s 6’5”, 220 pound frame should be a massive advantage to power through Temple’s defense, like he did during his limited game time against Navy.

With Keene’s proven ability to hit short passes he’ll likely get more playing time to start the game, but if he continues to struggle with freshman mistakes, expect to see Gatewood to come in and run a spread-option style offense, similar to what Malzahn ran at Auburn with 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, but with less passing.

Moving forward after Temple, the Knights have Tulane, a team they should be able to move the ball against. The Green Wave allowed over 490 total yards per game so far this season, and being the No. 128 total defensive unit in the nation.

Although nothing is definitive, UCF could potentially see their star come back, as a return for Gabriel against Southern Methodist has been rumored after he posted on social media that he was back on the practice field.

UCF will continue to balance how it utilizes Keene and Gatewood until Gabriel’s return, one series at a time.

