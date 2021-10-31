Alec Holler and Mikey Keene Building a Connection

ORLANDO - When UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn arrived at the University of Central Florida, much was expected in the passing game involving the tight ends. Coach Malzahn featured UCF’s tight ends heavily in the spring with freshman Charlie Browder and sixth-year senior Jake Hescock taking the majority of reps during open practices and the spring game.

When games started though, Winter Park, Fla. product end Alec Holler got the nod with the majority of snaps at tight end. Which allowed him to catch his first pass that he took 23 yards to the endzone. That particular play probably gave Coach Malzahn the confidence to continue playing Holler more snaps even after star quarterback Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury.

During true freshman quarterback Mikey Keene’s first start, he passed to Holler five times for 35 yards, providing a security blanket for a young player thrown into action.

Quarterback Mikey Keene adjusted to being the starter, but it's a tough adjustment for a true freshman signal caller UCF Athletics

During the next three games, the two did not connect often. Holler added just one catch for four yards, coming against Cincinnati two weeks ago. Alas, the Temple game provided what could be a breakout game for the two players?

If yes, that’s another outlet for Keene to turn to beyond the obvious targets like wide receivers Ryan O’Keefe, Brandon Johnson and Amari Johnson. The three combined for 92 receptions, 928 yards, and 12 touchdowns so far in 2021. That does not even count the skilled talents of hopefully-soon-to-be-returning wide receiver Jaylon Robinson.

Bottom line, the more trusted and talented targets Keene has to pass the football, the better it shall be for the Knights. Further, with Keene having Holler as another valued member of the passing attack, perhaps UCF’s passing game will truly take off with or without Gabriel in the lineup.

It now appears that Holler is firmly within that group of trusted targets. Keene found Holler four times, including a great pass for 33 yards that resulted in a touchdown for the Knights. Holler finished the game with four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Keene completed 15 of his 21 passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns. The Knights went on to win with a resounding score of 49-7.

UCF fans could possibly witness another big Holler and Keene performance this next Saturday versus Tulane, as it’s clear the two are developing a passing game relationship that both now feel comfortable with. Also important to note, Tulane’s passing defense should be considered vulnerable, as it holds the No. 66 ranking in the country by allowing 234.6 yards passing per contest, and gave up 18 passing touchdowns through eight games this season.

