Can UCF WRS Dominate Memphis DBS?

What should UCF Knights fans expect from the passing game tonight? Honestly, there should be high expectations against a Memphis Tigers passing defense that is struggling so far in 2022.

They are allowing 283.5 yards per contest. That’s lousy and ranks No. 122 in the nation. For a team that possesses the athletes that Memphis does, it’s hard to understand how the passing defense is that bad.

The statistics are accurate, however.

Thus, the UCF passing attack, regardless of which quarterback attempts to throw the football tonight, needs to shine. Let’s take a look at why Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson and Ryan O’Keefe, among other pass catchers for the Knights, should do quite well in tonight’s game.

Memphis is coming into the game with 87 passing plays of 10 or more yards it has given up, for 107th in the country. That number is salivating for any team with the talent at wide receiver that the Knights possess.

To give up that many passing plays of 10 or more yards, tackling and technique are probably not the best for Memphis. As a proving point, six opposing teams threw for 245 or more yards against the Tigers this season, as well as four teams throwing for 304 or more yards.

This is where short passes can lead to long gains. The Knights possess a plethora of skill players that make defenders miss, so let us all see how well the Tigers tackle in space during a screen or slant. UCF could hit some big plays with plays like that. In particular, it's a safe bet that O'Keefe does well with screens this evening. He's tough to handle during those situations.

The Knights are also going to run the football right at Memphis. That’s a staple of the UCF offense. That should lead to taking some shots. There could even be several long passes before halftime if the Memphis defense crowds the line of scrimmage.

If the Knights connect on a couple of those deep passes there’s a chance to score 40 or more points this evening. All of that being true, there is one primary concern on the Memphis side of the equation.

The Memphis defense might throw some wrinkles into their formations and play calling. What do they have to lose with such a porous passing defense? That’s the one area that every UCF receiver must take into account.

RELATED: Suspect Memphis Defense

Just because Memphis has been struggling to stop the pass does not mean it cannot produce a really good performance tonight. Every play the UCF receivers must be dialed in and ready to play at a maximum level, and that includes understanding the coverages that the Memphis defense is using.

While it's coach-speak, it's also true. Any form of a mistake during a route could lead to a pick and completely change the momentum of the game.

As long as Baker, O’Keefe and Hudson do that, as well as any of the receivers coming off the bench like Xavier Townsend or Amari Johnson, the Knights should rack up huge receiving totals with yards and touchdowns.

Memphis should not be able to handle the UCF receiving corps.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram