Will UCF's Defense Slow Down an Explosive East Carolina Offense?

The UCF Knights face a unique challenge against the East Carolina Pirates in Greensboro, N.C. It’s a veteran offense and one with explosive skill-position talent. How the Knights handle a well-rounded offense of the Pirates will go a long way in determining if UCF continues its winning streak which currently resides at four games.

Here’s a look at East Carolina’s offensive statistics, with more detail about the playmakers below.

East Carolina’s Offense, by the Numbers

Scoring Offense: 33.1 points per game, No. 45. Total Offense: 474.7 yards per game, No. 21. Rushing Offense: 165.7 yards per game, No. 57. Passing Offense: 309 yards per game, No. 18. Sacks Allowed: 10 total, 1.4 per game, No. 42. 20-Plus Yard Plays, 43 total, 13 rushing, 30 passing, No. 8. Third Down Conversions: 54 of 107, completing 50.5% of third downs, No. 13. Red Zone: Complete 84.4% for scores, No. 58.

With quarterback Holton Ahlers back for his fifth-year senior season, it’s not surprising that the passing attack is one of the nation's best. 309 yards per game is a major threat to UCF’s defense, which allows 212.7 yards passing per game, good for No. 44 in the land. That's going to be an interesting battle.

To that point, the Pirates are hitting big passing plays. 30 plays of 20 or more is truly impressive. UCF has a propensity to give up passing yards before an opponent reaches the red zone, but it cannot allow huge chunk-yardage plays to Ahlers and East Carolina.

How that situation plays out is vital, and so will be the red zone situation. It’s one thing to pass the football down the field, but it’s quite another to pass the football inside the 20 where the area is restricted and the defense holds an advantage.

Pay particular attention to how UCF’s No. 1 ranked red zone defense does against East Carolina. The Knights only allow 52.4% of the opponent's trips inside the red zone to result in either a field goal conversion or touchdown.

Even holding the Pirates to a field goal attempt could be the difference in winning or losing, and it's likely also why the SI Sportsbook has the Knights being the favorite by just five points. East Carolina is one of the few teams that will challenge UCF's defense for an entire game.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram