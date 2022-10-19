Knights at Pirates: 4 East Carolina Defenders to Know

The offense for the UCF Knights is by no means facing the 1985 Chicago Bears defense when traveling to play the East Carolina Pirates. Sarcasm aside, and despite the Pirates allowing 24.6 points per game, there are challenges for UCF.

This is a defense with specific players that can create momentum-changing plays. That’s especially the case up front, and that’s where this East Carolina defensive players preview begins.

Jeremy Lewis - OLB

With UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee passing the football well the past couple of games, the Knights must be ready for East Carolina to come after him. In particular, that means Lewis off the edge.

He has 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, 4.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 34 total tackles. Lewis will be responsible for setting the edge of the defense against not only Plumlee, but during jet sweeps and outside runs to players like Johnny Richardson and RJ Harvey. That’s a tough task.

How well will East Carolina contain UCF's RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson? Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis is certainly talented enough to take on the task. How well he performs versus UCF’s tight ends and offensive tackles is going to be a big factor.

RELATED: 4 East Carolina Offensive Players to Watch

Shaundre Mims - IDL

This young man is the fireplug in the middle of the line. He’s responsible for just 12 tackles, but 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He’s the interior defensive line’s “big play” that’s waiting to happen.

Even one short-yardage run that Mims creates a run stuff or tackle for loss can change the UCF at East Carolina final score. Therefore, the interior of the UCF offensive line must be especially careful with their assignments and keep Mims out of the backfield.

Mims is likely to see quite a few double teams, at least initially during a play, before an offensive lineman moves off to a linebacker during the same play. In comparison, he’s somewhat like UCF’s Ricky Barber in that he can quickly split a double team or shoot a gap if there’s an opening.

Elijah Morris - IDL

This is the other interior defensive lineman to watch. He’s currently at 16 total tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss, while also adding two quarterback hurries.

The question becomes, which interior defensive lineman will UCF look to double team during obvious passing downs–Mims or Morris–to provide Plumlee with a clean pocket to throw from?

There’s still Lewis on the edge as well. Pay particular attention to the blocking up front. The Knights will probably mix up how they attempt to pass protect. It’s a unique and fun part of football that UCF and East Carolina fans alike will enjoy during this game.

Julius Wood - S

The safety position is transforming within the college football world. Spread offenses force the hands of defensive coordinators to be more creative with their personnel, and Wood fits the bill for the Pirates.

He will be in the box to help defend the run, while also being a player opposing signal callers need to know his whereabouts as he’s sitting with two interceptions on the season, one going for a pick-six. His overall statistics also show the versatility he’s bringing to the gridiron.

37 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes broken up, two forced fumbles, and a quarterback hurry. As for playing against the Knights, how he performs during specific one-on-one situations is critical.

Wood is obviously a player that’s around the ball. How well he tackles wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe and other UCF skill position players can change field position–and the scoreboard–in helping to change the outcome of the contest.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram