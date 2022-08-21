Can Gabe Davis Help the Buffalo Bills Win Their First Super Bowl?

One of the best young stars the NFL has to offer is wide receiver Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills. He began to make his mark last season with 11 starts.

During those games, Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.1 yards per reception is also a valuable point of note. That’s an elite average by NFL standards.

His playoff performance against the Kansas City Chiefs is still what Davis is best known for, having caught four touchdown passes in one game, setting an NFL record.

So, what can Davis do this next season to help himself and the Bills win a Super Bowl?

For one, it’s obvious that the Buffalo coaching staff, as well as starting quarterback Josh Allen, knows that Davis is one of the best young receivers in the NFL. Take a look at this video from Buffalo’s latest NFL preseason game.

Great throw by Allen, as he possessed the confidence to allow Davis to go get the football against tight coverage. As long as Allen and Davis stay on the same page just like with that touchdown pass above, the Buffalo offense has a great chance to be one of the best in the NFL.

With Davis emerging, that helps the Bills have a more balanced passing game. Davis is playing across from wide receiver Stefon Diggs (103 receptions, 1,225 yards, 11.9 average, and 10 touchdowns last season). With them on the field at the same time, there’s reason to believe the Bills have as good a one-two punch as any NFL wide receiver duo.

Can the Bills finally get over the top and win a Super Bowl with the former UCF staf Davis ascending to being one of the NFL’s best playmakers? Absolutely.

You have to score and score big to win the Super Bowl. That’s today’s NFL era with the rules heavily favoring quarterbacks and receivers. Davis gives Buffalo a 6-foot-2 and 210-pound receiver that can beat teams with size or speed, and he’s one of the most sure-handed receivers in the league, too.

Look, teams can only double one of Diggs and Davis. That means there’s a defensive back going one-on-one during every play with at least one of these two talented playmakers. Allen has to be ecstatic about the possibilities.

The passing game alone is probably a major reason why sportsbook Caesar’s has seen more action on the Bills than any other NFL team to win Super Bowl 56. Here’s commentary from Caesar’s about the Bills:

“The Bills not only lead in tickets (10.2%) and handle (14.2%) to capture the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl this upcoming February, but the gap between them and the next-closest teams are rather sizable. The Raiders (40/1) have collected the second-most tickets for Super Bowl futures with 6.9%, whereas the Buccaneers have drawn the second-most money at 7.5%.”

When combining the passing attack with the rushing efforts of running back Devin Singletary (870 yards, 4.6 average and seven touchdowns last season) and 2022 second round pick James Cook from the University of Georgia, it’s hard to forecast anything other than one of the NFL’s best offenses.

In the end, Davis is a key component to the Bills winning their very first Super Bowl. He will help keep defenses from keying on Diggs, as well as open up the running game even more. If one has to pick just one NFL team to win it all, picking Davis and Bills makes sense.

