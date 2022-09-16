Staff Final Score Predictions: UCF at FAU

The third game of the UCF Knights’ 2022 UCF football schedule presents the first road challenge against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Will the Knights be ready to go on the road and get a “W?” Here’s what the Inside The Knights staff believes will happen.

Brian Smith - Publisher

The Knights will come out firing. Their backs are against the wall because of how poorly they finished against Louisville and that will help get them off to a fast offensive start.

FAU is no slouch offensively either, and the game will be competitive throughout. Quarterback N’Kosi Perry will make some plays as he’s a veteran that can pass and run. That’s fine. UCF will limit the big plays and force FAU to kick field goals more than it would prefer. When the Knights gain possession of the football, that’s when there will be change as compared to the last game.

John Rhys Plumlee will be the key to the offense as he will create chunk-yardage plays even when the pocket breaks down, anticipating much better than against Louisville. The rushing attack will also have its way up front, overpowering the Owls’ defensive front more and more as the contest moves forward.

A couple of big passing plays, including a screen to running back Johnny Richardson, will produce dynamic scores through the air and the Knights outlast the Owls.

UCF 31 FAU 20

Andrew Johnson - Staff Writer

UCF (1-1) heads to Florida Atlantic (2-1) for its first road test of the season at FAU Stadium. Look out for the home crowd to be fired up with hopes of upsetting the Knights who are coming off a tough loss to Louisville.

Offensively, UCF has played well through two games, averaging 35 points per game and ranking first in the conference rushing for 252.5 yards per contest. There are positives to build on despite the lackluster performance in the second half last week.

John Rhys Plumlee is still an X-factor and should improve with more time behind center. I think the offensive line will make adjustments to give Plumlee time for good decision making. Running back Isaiah Bowser will continue to play well and Johnny Richardson should get the ball more. Javon Baker has looked impressive on the outside as well and is someone I think will have a breakout season.

FAU hasn’t played the most elite competition but have looked decent throughout three games. UCF’s defense must be ready for another capable mobile quarterback with decent passing abilities. The Owls dominated top-25 FCS opponent Southeastern Louisiana last week. The FAU offense is ranked second in scoring offense (41 ppg) and first in total offensive yards (525 ypg) in Conference USA. FAU Quarterback N’Kosi Perry has 879 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

In the end, UCF should be too much for FAU to handle. The offense will look more coherent and should be able to move the ball with success. This is a bounce back game for the Knights to get things back on track.

UCF 31 FAU 17

Guilherme Leal - Staff Writer

After such a tough and long week, this road game at FAU is a must-win for the Knights. For that to happen, I believe we need to see an improvement from all areas. The defensive line cannot allow so many QB runs again.

The o-line must protect John Rhys Plumlee so he has more time to throw good passes. Speaking of him, Plumlee needs to step up as well and bounce back from his Louisville performance. Also, special teams still have a lot of work to do, especially the field goal unit.

Most importantly, the key to win on Saturday is to avoid penalties. UCF already has a total of three touchdowns called back because of penalties, and it made a huge difference last week. If they can have fewer flags, the Knights should return to Orlando with a solid win.

UCF 35 vs FAU 17

Jack Edwards - Staff Writer

The Knights looked flat versus Louisville, and their response to that loss will be key in the outcome of Saturday night’s game vs FAU. The team could come out rejuvenated with a clear mission to change the outlook of the season, or they could come out deflated with little to no motivation or intensity.

If the latter rings true, expect the Knights to be continually punched in the mouth by FAU’s offense, and having to play from behind all game. The Willie Taggart-led team is going to take advantage if they smell any type of blood in the water.

Realistically, the Knights should come out wanting to prove all the doubters wrong. Expect UCF to get the ball to Johnny Richardson early and often in space, and let the running game open up passing opportunities a bit.

The Knights got too one-dimensional with the run vs Louisville, and it came back to bite them, as the team did not score in the second half. A step down from an AAC-level defense should ease the pressure across the entire offense.

Defensively, the Knights will have a lot on their plate. The Owls have not scored less than 38 points in a game through three games, and are averaging 525 yards per contest. Senior quarterback N’Kosi Perry is playing some of the best football of his career so far this season, and Larry McCammon is averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground. There will be no shortage of big plays on either side of the ball, and this one could turn into a shootout.

UCF 37 FAU 31

