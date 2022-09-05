Skip to main content

UCF Knights WR Javon Baker Profile

Player profile, news and statistics for UCF Knights wide receiver Javon Baker.

Javon Baker

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Junior

Size: 6'1", 208 pounds

High School: Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern

News

Transfer WR Javon Baker Shines in UCF Debut

Big Offensive Plays, Stout Defense, Lead UCF to Pummel South Carolina State 56-10

Alabama WR Javon Baker to UCF

2022 Statistics

Sep. 1: South Carolina State

Five receptions, 84 yards, 16.8 average, and two touchdowns.

The primary choice for quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to throw to, Baker caught the first touchdown of Plumlee's UCF passing career and the first for the Knights in 2022.

He was the primary receiving target for Plumlee, and Baker was also the most difficult player for South Carolina State to defend. With Baker helping the passing attack, he also helped to open up the rushing attack for Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson

Now with Baker established as a prime target, it should also open up more chances for last year's No. 1 receiver, Ryan O'Keefe, to have more receptions against Louisville on Sep. 9.

2021 Statistics

Seven receptions, 101 yards, 14.4 average, and one touchdown.

2020 Statistics

Two receptions for 15 yards, 7.5 average.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

