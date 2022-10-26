Knights Conquer These 4 Questions to Defeat the Bearcats?

There will be many aspects of the UCF Knights home game versus the Cincinnati Bearcats that dictate the final score, but here are four to keep a close eye on.

If the Knights can even win three of these categories, they would be on their way to securing a victory.

1) Can UCF stop Cincinnati from hitting the deep ball?

It’s well known that the Bearcats have a blue collar, power football, approach to the game. That does not mean for UCF to just place seven defenders in the box and go at it. Quite the contrary.

Those power runs help the quarterback make big plays, at least once in a while. This is an offense that’s patient; that’s true. It does still take shots and when signal caller Ben Bryant lets it fly, he can be deadly. One of the players he looks to connect with down the field is Tyler Scott, as seen in the following video.

UCF cannot allow those downfield throws to change the game. If the defensive backs for the Knights win battles against the receivers for the Bearcats on downfield throws, this game is much more difficult for Cincinnati to win.

2) Will the Knights stay away from turnovers and mental errors on offense?

Much has been made about quarterback John Rhys Plumlee's inconsistent performance this season. That's fine, but there are several points for the offense to improve upon, including the following points that will be important versus Cincinnati.

When a team gives up the football against a quality opponent, that’s going to cut deep. When UCF has stayed on course and not handed over the football, it’s been pretty darn good on offense.

Much the same with how the receivers and tight ends have caught the football, as well as how the offensive line has blocked. Overall, UCF must possess offensive chemistry against the Bearcats. If not, playing the No. 1 team in the nation for sacks per game, will lead to too many third down and longs for the Knights to convert.

3) How will UCF's rushing attack fare versus the Cincinnati defense?

Point blank, UCF needs at least 150 yards rushing to beat Cincinnati. The above point touches upon this, and it is paramount that UCF grind out some drives to keep Bryant and the Cincinnati offense on the sidelines.

Even if that means averaging something like 3.3 yards per carry, pounding the rock with running backs Isaiah Bowser, RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson is a recipe for long-term success.

The Knights have to be patient with the running game. The rushing attack will set up the passing game quite well, in particular the play-action shots downfield, and then the Knights will be difficult for the Bearcats to beat.

Plus, all those runs add up. It’s a chance for a long run and/or big passing play in the second half after the Bearcats are tired on defense.

4) Will UCF’s special teams continue to play well?

Kicker Colton Boomer is 9-for-9 on the season, and he’s also 20-of-21 for point after attempts. That’s a great start because UCF may need him to make a game-changing kick. It could be with four seconds remaining, who knows?

Also, Cincinnati is only No. 129 in the nation at 13.1 yards per kickoff return. The Knights might hang a few kicks near the goal line in an attempt to stuff the Bearcats inside the 20. This could be a game of field position, so each yard counts.

On the flip side of the equation, watch out for punt returner Tre Tucker. He’s electric as a wide receiver and the same can be said for him when he catches a punt. He’s averaging 18.5 yards per return so the Knights need to be careful with him.

