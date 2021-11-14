Knights Unable to contain the Mustangs, Fall 55-28 for their Fourth Loss

From the second quarter onward, UCF could not match anything SMU did.

DALLAS - After giving up a total of 51 points in their last four games, the UCF defense allowed 55 points to SMU on Saturday.

“We got beat handily, there’s no doubt. It may have even been worse than the score,” said UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn postgame. “We got it handed to us today. I’m really disappointed.”

The Mustangs gained a total of 631 offensive yards, the most UCF had allowed all season. The second most yardage allowed would be to Louisville, with the Cardinals accumulating 501 yards of total yards of offense.

Mustang quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed 37 of his 54 passes for 377 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The UCF defense had a myriad of opportunities to stop SMU on third down and get off the field but were unable to capitalize. The Mustangs moved the chains on 13 of their 20 third down conversion opportunities which led to them scoring on 9 of their 14 possessions.

“Our tackling was terrible,” said junior linebacker Tatum Bethune postgame. “There’s really not much I can say. It’s just not acceptable.”

The Knights defense had just as much trouble stopping the run, as both Ulysses Bentley IV and Tre Siggers eclipsed 90 rushing yards for SMU. Siggers took advantage of his 11 carries running for 93 yards (an average of 8.5 per carry) and three touchdowns. Bentley IV carried 14 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The one bright spot for the Knights was the performance from running back Mark Antony-Richards. The former Auburn transfer ran for two touchdowns in the second half, including a 58-yard touchdown run, UCF’s longest play of the season. Richards’ performance was amplified due to the absence of starting running back Isaiah Bowser because of a lingering ankle injury.

Freshman quarterback Mikey Keene failed to complete 50 percent of his passes, completing just 16 of 33 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. The Knights offense was forced to punt on more than half of their possessions, only converting 6 of 17 third-down opportunities.

It didn’t help that Malzahn was forced to coach from a platform behind the sideline after he fractured his right leg in last week’s win against Tulane.

Malzahn talked about how the platform made him feel disconnected from the game and his players.

“It wasn’t worth a crap,” Malzahn said. “You’re distanced from everything. We made the best of it…it was a tough deal.”

The loss moves the Knights to 6-4 9( 4-2 AAC) going into their final two regular season games at home. The Knights host UConn next Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in the Bounce House.

“We have to figure out a way to win these next two at home. The great thing is we’ve been playing good at home,” Malzahn said. “We have to get some of our guys healthy and finish this thing strong.”

