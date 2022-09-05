Should UCF Be Favored Against Louisville?

While college football fans might vary as to what they think about Vegas odds, it’s at the least intriguing for most fans. That’s particularly true with the UCF Knights based on their next opponent, the Louisville Cardinals.

Depending on the sportsbook one refers to, the line began at 6.0 and has moved in favor of the Knights to 6.5.

The Sep. 9 game comes with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and FBC Mortgage Stadium will be rocking. Combined with UCF’s talent and coaching staff, should that game inside what was formerly known as the Bounce House be one where the Knights are favored?

If yes, by 6.5?

Here are three reasons for yes to each question, but with one humongous point in favor of the line being lower based on one specific point regarding Louisville.

UCF Night Game at Home

As mentioned above, it’s inside the stadium that UCF calls home. That’s huge. It’s comfortable, no travel is required, and there’s going to be a packed house rooting for the Knights.

Additionally, with all the distractions that come with playing a road game, Louisville will be playing away from home for the second time this season after losing to Syracuse 34-7 on Sep. 3. After that performance, there’s not much reason to believe Louisville is a good road team.

UCF’s Defensive Speed

On either side of the football, UCF has the speed to create game-changing plays. Most ACC teams should not honestly be concerned about speed from a non-Power 5 opponent. Louisville, however, will once again see the speed and quickness that they are accustomed to seeing from certain ACC schools when playing UCF.

Speed is often discussed most often with regards to offensive skill talent for the Knights. Fair enough, but even with wide receivers like Ryan O’Keefe , Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson among others, it’s still the speed and quickness of UCF’s defense that needs to be recognized.

Even UCF’s starting edge defenders – Josh Celiscar and Tre’mon Morris-Brash – are capable of tracking down a ball carrier from behind. That is teh case despite Celiscar being 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, while Morris-Brash is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.

The linebackers and secondary are full of speedy athletes, and several of them are capable of jumping a route and running to the end zone or cutting off a running lane for a Louisville ball carrier.

It’s also Year 2 of the defensive scheme. UCF players are more in tune with the expectations of the scheme that will allow that speed to be highlighted. With that in mind, if Syracuse held Louisville to a mere seven points, UCF is capable of producing similar results.

Something to Prove

One season ahead of moving to the Big XII, and one season removed from the devastating loss at Louisville, the Knights will gain a unique opportunity to host a Power 5 team at home. Believe it, this game is circled on the schedule for multiple reasons.

UCF wants to show how good they are against a Power 5 team. Also, knocking off a squad that beat them a season before is definitely a factor. No better way to do that than defeating a Louisville squad at home.

UCF certainly has its motivational factors to work from. Then again, so does Louisville.

What Happens if Louisville Starts 0-2?

After the disaster that Louisville went through at Syracuse, there’s no reason to believe that UCF will receive anything but Louisville’s best shot. All guns firing and no tricks left in the play book by the time the game clock reaches zero.

The Cardinals were out gained by Syracuse 449-334. Think the players for the Cardinals are stinging from that embarrassment? You bet.

From the opening kickoff, expect Louisville’s effort to be high. No team wants to start a season 0-2. That’s a tough pill to swallow from a pride perspective.

With quarterback Malik Cunningham looking to be a part of the rebound, UCF needs to be ready for a rush of energy from the Cardinals in quarter No. 1. If the Knights move past the first stanza and it’s a close game or they even possess the lead, then it’s going to be interesting to see how Louisville reacts afterwards.

