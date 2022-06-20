Top Knights: UCF Football Legends Return to Campus

Several former UCF Football stars came back to UCF for one special evening.

The UCF Knights have seen several excellent players come through the football program, but having several former stars all at the same event at once, that’s rare. One fan favorite helped to orchestrate the event, and that would be former quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Milton’s management start-up Dreamfield Co. called Mission Control, featured a silent auction to raise funds for the Otis Anderson Jr. Foundation.

“I truly don’t believe UCF Football is where it’s at without Otis Anderson Jr.,” Milton said at the event.

Anderson Jr., who was killed last November, was part of the 2017 undefeated team with Milton. Former UCF receiver and current New Orleans Saint Tre’Quan Smith was active at the event, and he added an important sentiment about how he feels regarding UCF.

“It’s really a family away from your family,” Smith said of seeing former players and people he knew. “It’s always a connection.”

Some of the other former Knights in attendance were quarterbacks Daunte Culpepper and Blake Bortles, running back Adrian Killins, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and the twins Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, in addition to UCF head coach Gus Malzahn.

The auction featured multiple signed items by former UCF players, including Culpepper and Milton jerseys from their time with the Knights.

Milton said remembering his former teammate and helping the Otis Anderson Jr. Foundation was the main reason behind the event.

Denise Anderson, mother of the late UCF running back, said she wants to continue her son’s legacy.

She also said her son wanted to start a foundation to help student athletes get their education, no matter the challenges or boundaries.

“I don’t want his name to fade away,” she said during the event. “I want him to continue on, and I’m gonna try to do that.”

Mission Control later announced that Built by UCF will return next year due to popular demand.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: Prospects - YouTube - Facebook - Twitter